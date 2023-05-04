Niall Horan calls Lewis Capaldi a ‘liar’ over laundry claims
“He probably has to do his own smalls ‘cause I wouldn’t hand his smalls to anyone else... smalls that not even a mother would love”
Niall Horan has called out Lewis Capaldi after the Scottish singer said he does his own washing.
Calling him a “liar”, Horan said Capaldi’s claim in a scene in his Netflix film, ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ about his laundry was wrong.
Horan spoke about his friend and fellow performer during a conversation on Tuesday’s Scott Mills’ Radio 2 show.
They were discussing Capaldi’s feature-length documentary entitled ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ on Netflix, in which he shared insight into his personal life and his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis.
The former One Direction star was asked if does his own washing, as Capaldi says he does in his film.
But Horan disputed the Scottish singer’s claim.
“He doesn’t do his own washing. I spoke to his mother the other night. He’s a liar!” Horan said.
Read more
“He maybe did it for the cameras... I swear to god, Carol [Capaldi, Lewis’s mother], I said to his mother the other day, ‘Does Lewis pop around to the house or are you in his flat in Glasgow often?’ She goes: ‘Yeah, when he hands me the washing.’”
Mills suggested that since the ‘Forget Me’ vocalist was seen with a washing machine, he perhaps only washes his own underwear.
Horan (29) agreed, adding: “He probably has to do his own smalls ‘cause I wouldn’t hand his smalls to anyone else... smalls that not even a mother would love.”
But the two singers who became close friends through their experiences in the music business do play golf together, Horan revealed.
He said he bought Capaldi some golf clubs even though Capaldi said, “I’ll never play golf, it’s an old man’s sport and it’s the worst sport ever.”
“And then about eight weeks later he was asking me where he could get a set of golf clubs so I got him a set.
“I went to his gig a few weeks ago and I brought them with me and now every day he posts golf videos. He’s actually posting more about golf than I do and that’s saying something.”
Elsewhere in Capaldi’s documentary, he shared a risqué email he received from Elton John regarding his feelings of imposter syndrome.
Today's Headlines
NO PLEA | Alleged drug dealer (58) who shut door in garda’s face to face trial
knockout | Conor McGregor warns Manny Pacquiao ‘don’t let it happen again’ after $5.1 legal loss
‘don’t do it’ | Gangster Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney warns people to stay away from life of crime
court rules | Tattoo of man accused of robbery that led to garda’s murder to be used as evidence
facing sentence | OAP (72) caught with child abuse material claimed he was trying to stop others sharing it
LEWIS LIPS | Niall Horan calls Lewis Capaldi a ‘liar’ over laundry claims
REMORSEFUL | Man with PTSD smashed up cars on anniversary of friends’ deaths in Wicklow explosion
DON THE MOVE | Donald Trump arrives to low-key reception at Doonbeg resort
WISH FULFILLED | Charlie Bird confirms his bucket list meeting with Bruce Springsteen will happen
CRIME WORLD | Episode 276: Drug-debt intimidation and how a jailed gangster is spreading fear