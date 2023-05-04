Niall Horan calls Lewis Capaldi a ‘liar’ over laundry claims

“He probably has to do his own smalls ‘cause I wouldn’t hand his smalls to anyone else... smalls that not even a mother would love”

Niall Horan has called out Lewis Capaldi after the Scottish singer said he does his own washing.

Calling him a “liar”, Horan said Capaldi’s claim in a scene in his Netflix film, ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ about his laundry was wrong.

Horan spoke about his friend and fellow performer during a conversation on Tuesday’s Scott Mills’ Radio 2 show.

They were discussing Capaldi’s feature-length documentary entitled ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ on Netflix, in which he shared insight into his personal life and his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis.

The former One Direction star was asked if does his own washing, as Capaldi says he does in his film.

But Horan disputed the Scottish singer’s claim.

“He doesn’t do his own washing. I spoke to his mother the other night. He’s a liar!” Horan said.

“He maybe did it for the cameras... I swear to god, Carol [Capaldi, Lewis’s mother], I said to his mother the other day, ‘Does Lewis pop around to the house or are you in his flat in Glasgow often?’ She goes: ‘Yeah, when he hands me the washing.’”

Mills suggested that since the ‘Forget Me’ vocalist was seen with a washing machine, he perhaps only washes his own underwear.

Horan (29) agreed, adding: “He probably has to do his own smalls ‘cause I wouldn’t hand his smalls to anyone else... smalls that not even a mother would love.”

But the two singers who became close friends through their experiences in the music business do play golf together, Horan revealed.

He said he bought Capaldi some golf clubs even though Capaldi said, “I’ll never play golf, it’s an old man’s sport and it’s the worst sport ever.”

“And then about eight weeks later he was asking me where he could get a set of golf clubs so I got him a set.

“I went to his gig a few weeks ago and I brought them with me and now every day he posts golf videos. He’s actually posting more about golf than I do and that’s saying something.”

Elsewhere in Capaldi’s documentary, he shared a risqué email he received from Elton John regarding his feelings of imposter syndrome.