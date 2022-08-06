Niall Horan brings pal Lewis Capaldi to his hometown of Mullingar
Niall Horan has brought his close pal and fellow singer Lewis Capaldi to visit his hometown of Mullingar.
The pair were spotted walking around the town and soaking up the atmosphere of Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann which is currently being held there.
It’s the first time Mullingar has hosted the Fleadh since 1963, and also the first time the annual traditional music festival has been held in three years due to the pandemic.
Scottish singer Lewis was seen carrying an Irish flag as they strolled down the town’s main street.
Lewis ag cleachtadh a chuid Gaeilge xo— TG4TV 🎶🪕🎷🥁🎻🎺🎤 (@TG4TV) August 6, 2022
💋🍑#Fleadh2022 @LewisCapaldi @NiallOfficial pic.twitter.com/MCSFdJcDhW
The duo visited a mural of Niall, a statue of Joe Dolan and a number of shops in the area as they were being followed by a film crew.
TG4 shared a video of the pair arriving in the town, while Niall is behind the wheel, Lewis sat in the passenger seat and was quick to show of his Irish language skills.
After being asked “Conas ata tu?", meaning 'how are you?' in English, he cheekily responded with:"Pog mo thoin," meaning ‘kiss my ass’, to an eruption of laughter.
Another video shared shows the pair covering Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’
🎥| Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi covering "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol! pic.twitter.com/KsB9mFeHpy— Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) August 6, 2022
The duo were also spotted in Dublin yesterday, where they treated onlookers to a performance on Grafton Street.
They joined young busker Jacob Koopman to perform Capaldi’s track ‘Before You Go’ and crowds gathered around to clap and cheer.
The pair became friends in 2018 when Niall slid into Lewis’ DMs and asked him to come onstage to sing during one of his shows in Scotland.
Today's Headlines
Narcos nabbed | Gardai take down Kinahan cartel plane used to fly coke worth €8.4m into Longford
comic craze | Thousands flock to Dublin’s Summer Comic Con with Stranger Things’ metalhead a new craze
probe | Cops launch murder inquiry for missing man following property search
Nice to meet ya | Niall Horan brings pal Lewis Capaldi to his hometown of Mullingar
strong tide | Calls for warning signs of rip currents where brother and sister died in Ballybunion
close call | Man treated for shock after cement mixer crashes into house in Irish town
eternal | Barry Keoghan looks like he’s become a father
American Hustle | Police hunt Bradley Cooper lookalike who allegedly stole tools from hardware store
It's all over | Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson call time on their whirlwind romance
broken | Archie Battersbee’s mother says she is ‘proudest mum’ as life support is turned off