Niall Horan brings pal Lewis Capaldi to his hometown of Mullingar

The former One Direction star and the Scottish singer were spotted performing on Grafton Street on Friday

Niall Horan has brought his close pal and fellow singer Lewis Capaldi to visit his hometown of Mullingar.

The pair were spotted walking around the town and soaking up the atmosphere of Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann which is currently being held there.

It’s the first time Mullingar has hosted the Fleadh since 1963, and also the first time the annual traditional music festival has been held in three years due to the pandemic.

Scottish singer Lewis was seen carrying an Irish flag as they strolled down the town’s main street.

The duo visited a mural of Niall, a statue of Joe Dolan and a number of shops in the area as they were being followed by a film crew.

TG4 shared a video of the pair arriving in the town, while Niall is behind the wheel, Lewis sat in the passenger seat and was quick to show of his Irish language skills.

After being asked “Conas ata tu?", meaning 'how are you?' in English, he cheekily responded with:"Pog mo thoin," meaning ‘kiss my ass’, to an eruption of laughter.

Another video shared shows the pair covering Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’

🎥| Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi covering "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol! pic.twitter.com/KsB9mFeHpy — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) August 6, 2022

The duo were also spotted in Dublin yesterday, where they treated onlookers to a performance on Grafton Street.

They joined young busker Jacob Koopman to perform Capaldi’s track ‘Before You Go’ and crowds gathered around to clap and cheer.

The pair became friends in 2018 when Niall slid into Lewis’ DMs and asked him to come onstage to sing during one of his shows in Scotland.