Newstalk’s Andrea Gilligan ‘spooked’ after man tracks her ‘exact location’

She described how she’s received dozens of “unwanted” messages and explicit photographs throughout her career.

A Newstalk presenter has opened up about how she was left “spooked” after a man spotted her on a night out and sent her a chilling message.

Andrea Gilligan described how she’s received dozens of “unwanted” messages and explicit photographs throughout her career but one incident that really frightened her involved a man telling her that he knew her “exact location”.

“One that really struck me was last December and a guy told me he spotted me on a night out waiting for a taxi and could tell me where I was waiting for the taxi in Dublin close to a garda station and that I was there with a guy, a colleague from work, and we were waiting to get a taxi,” she recalled on Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live this week.

“While there may have been absolutely nothing to that, it’s only when I told other colleagues and their friends the story, it hit me that I was a bit spooked by that. It’s just that when somebody knows where you were and can tell you your exact location...

“Do all women receive these unwanted messages, commentary, photographs, in whatever form it takes?”

The Donegal broadcaster said that people often send her cruel messages online, and while she tries to avoid reading them as much as possible, she can’t always dodge the harassment.

“I’ve had all sorts of messages sent to me privately - on social media, on Twitter threads, to the station's page, to my own page, comments under videos...

“They’re horrible - really nasty, personal comments talking about me, my body, my appearance, everything you could possibly imagine.

“‘Has she put on weight?’ asks one commenter. And of course, naturally, everyone has to chime in on their opinion on that which attracts a huge onslaught of further public comments that you can see.

“I have no problem with people saying they dislike me, the show, my style, my opinion, whatever. That’s all fair game. But I think when it comes to your appearance, your body shape, how you wear your hair, what clothes you choose to wear, it takes a very different turn and becomes exceptionally nasty.

“I know I’m not the only one who receives this. My colleagues receive it, people in other stations, friends that I talk to

“I do wonder do my male colleagues receive it in such a personal way. I wouldn’t want anyone to get this.”

Andrea said the trolling has “definitely gotten worse” since she joined Lunchtime Live two years ago, adding that both men and women have sent her abuse online.

“It’s not all from men. The comments I get on Twitter on public threads are nine times out of ten from men.

“But the messages I receive privately that I open on Instagram or Facebook Messenger from people I don’t know, that I’m not friends with and don’t follow, 95pc of the time they are from women.

“So it’s not an attack on men. The majority of the bitchy messages I receive are from women.

“People say they could be from bot accounts, but often I click into it and you’ll see pictures of that person with their family and children posing on holidays. It’s incredible.

“I’ve experienced it and so many others have experienced it. I’m sure it’s much more common than people let on,” she said.