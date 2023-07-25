Newstalk presenter Teena Gates thanks Dublin Fire Brigade after emergency heart operation

“I won’t miss the new chance of life they just gave me. A very different girl going forward”

Newstalk presenter Teena Gates praises Dublin Fire Brigade after getting a stent inserted in her heart last night.

The well-known radio newsreader, also a popular journalist and author, took to social media last night to show appreciation to the Dublin paramedics team.

On Twitter, she wrote: “Big [thanks] to @DubFireBrigade ‘A-Watch’ paramedics Andy & Darren who began treatment to unblock my heart while transferring live data directly to The Mater Hospital, en-route to theatre, where an on-call surgical team fitted a stent through my wrist & saved my life in 1.5 hrs.”

“I won’t miss the new chance of life they just gave me. A very different girl going forward,” she added.

Dublin Fire Brigade has since responded to the journalist’s tweet this morning wishing the presenter well.

“Successful call last night for Firefighter/Paramedics in Blanchardstown, thank you for sharing your experience @TeenaGates, we wish you all the best with your recovery and hope to hear you on the airwaves soon.”

The post has also gathered more than 100 positive comments and well wishes overnight.

@HilaryGough4 said: “Brilliant! Great to see your sunny smile and the fact you took photos throughout.....Hope you are back to yourself asap!”

“You defo had a lucky break Teena with @DubFireBrigade paramedics so quick to respond, you had an angel watching over you good things happen to good people hope you have a quick recovery,” another comment from @carfylnn said.

@MsEdwina said: “Oh Teena so good to see you smiling. I hope you will be ok and have a speedy recovery. So glad you were well looked after.”

The broadcaster has spoken about her struggle with her weight and how she gained 15 stone when she became a carer for her father eight years ago.

During this difficult time, Teena adopted a German Shepherd dog from the DSPCA, who she named Google Dog because she said the dog is great at at searching and finding things.

Teena Gates currently lives in Blanchardstown with her father who has demantia, Terry, 98.