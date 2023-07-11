Newstalk presenter Ciara Kelly thanks people for support after ‘vile’ tweet

“What it came on to say is, thank you. They say if you get 20 comments and one is bad and 19 are good, it's the bad one you remember”

Newstalk presenter Ciara Kelly has thanked people for their support after she called “vile” in a nasty tweet.

Ciara had received the message in response to news that she had left agent Noel Kelly’s stable of stars.

“I just wanted say thank you so much, for all the lovely messages I got today,” she said in an Instagram post.

“So many countless messages I got today in response to that post I put up with that bloke on Twitter just being horrible.

“So often you see those things said about yourself and you don't do anything, you just let it stand, and you just let them kind of take the pot shot and bully you or whatever.

“But I just thought, ‘no, enough is enough’. I think one of the things I thought was so funny was that (he said), ‘I don't say it lightly, spend a few hours in her company’.

“I've never met this man in my life, he's pretending he knows me. To look authoritative,” she added. “It's actually, for a grown adult, I'm sorry it's pathetic. But the point I'm, that's not what I came on to say.

“What I came on to say is, thank you. They say if you get 20 comments and one is bad and 19 are good, it's the bad one you remember. Well, the ratio I had today is so much better than that.

“I've had so, so many kind messages and I genuinely appreciate it. It makes a difference, it does, and yeah, you guys are great, thank you so much.

The Newstalk presenter and Sunday Independent columnist recently announced that she was parting ways with NK Management, which also represents Ryan Tubridy.

“I have been with NK management since my Operation Transformation days in 2014 and throughout that time they served me very well as my agent,” Dr Kelly told Independent.ie.

"However, in order to fully interrogate the RTÉ payments issue going forward, to remain impartial and fulfil my objective public service broadcasting remit (Yes we have one outside RTÉ too) I believe I have to now step away from the agency and as of today I no longer retain them as my agent.”

On Friday, Virgin Media’s Tonight Show presenter Ciara Doherty also quit her ties to NK Management amid the ongoing payment scandal at RTÉ.

Ms Doherty said she wanted viewers to be able to trust her to be “fully impartial”.

“As a presenter on The Tonight Show on Virgin Media Television, it’s important that I am able to cover news stories and ask probing questions of our guests with total impartiality on behalf of viewers and I have always done this,” she said.

“It is also important that viewers believe and trust me to be fully impartial. With this in mind, I have decided to part company with NK management.”

And in the past week 2FM presenter Lottie Ryan also announced she is no longer represented by NK Management.

“My relationship with NK management ended a number of weeks ago when we respectfully parted ways. I will not be making any further comment,” she said.

Many well-known broadcasters are represented by NK Management, including RTÉ’s Tubridy, Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy, Kathryn Thomas, Doireann Garrihy and Drivetime host Cormac Ó hEadhra, along with faces from the independent sector including Today FM’s Matt Cooper and Newstalk’s Pat Kenny.