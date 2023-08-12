New photos show Dublin GAA stars Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy together on their big day

‘Up the Dubs. What an incredible day with two incredible people. Niamh McEvoy & Dean Rock got married at the K Club’

Pictures from the wedding of Dublin GAA stars Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy have been shared by photographer to the stars Jenny McCarthy who said she had the best day “capturing all the craic”.

Jenny, who is married to TV presenter Martin King, offered a glimpse inside the couple’s big day with a series of happy photos and videos on Instagram.

Jenny, who has photographed some of Ireland’s most high-profile weddings including Suzanne Jackson, Glenda Gilson, and Pippa O’Connor, among others, was on duty at the K Club in Co Kildare where the Dub legends celebrated their nuptials surrounded by friends and family.

She captioned the post: “Up the Dubs. What an incredible day with two incredible people. Niamh McEvoy & Dean Rock got married at the K Club.

“I had the best day capturing all the craic with them, their families, friends and the Dublin players and of course Sam Maguire himself.”

Dean’s Dublin GAA teammates Ciaran Kilkenny, John Small and James McCarthy acted as groomsmen for the man of the hour who is the Dubs highest scorer of all time.

Niamh is pictured in a De Stafford Bridal, matching with their one-year-old daughter Sadie who also wore white for the occasion.

Dean and Niamh who first met back in 2014, when they were both coaching at a GAA summer camp, announced their engagement in 2021, before welcoming their first child Sadie in July 2022.

Between them, the couple share 12 All-Ireland winners’ medals with Dean’s eight and Niamh’s four.

Ciaran Kilkenny, John Small, Dean Rock and James McCarthy

Outside their sporting career, Niamh and Dean run their own coffee shop called Fancy That in Garristown, while Dean also works as a sales manager.

The coffee shop became so busy during lockdown that Niamh left her job as a teacher to concentrate full-time on the venture.

Dean was also not work-shy when it comes to helping with the Fancy That business as he undertook a course to become a barista.

Niamh manages Fancy That and is helped there by her mum and a local girl, with members of the local GAA team also giving a hand from time to time.

The cafe issued a message wishing the happy couple the best for the future.

The couple shared an apartment until early 2021 year and later that year moved into a new pad in Malahide, where Niamh used play her club football with local side St Sylvester’s.

They first met while coaching kids at a summer camp and when once asked was it love at first sight, Dean replied: "No, I wouldn't say that," before adding: "Obviously it took Niamh a while longer to be drawn to me but for me, first time, it was [love], yeah."

Dean previously told us the idea for the coffee shop grew when he moved back in with his parents in Garristown in during the height of lockdown, when Niamh went to Australia to play Aussie Rules.

"When I was back living at home there was nowhere open and the nearest place you could get a coffee was in Ashbourne. I thought that Garristown would be a good location to open a place like that up, and it was near the local school," he recalls.

"So, it was kind of one of those things where we didn't really know how it was going to go, but thankfully it has been doing great so far and people are enjoying it."

Niamh was based in Melbourne, where coffee shops are flourishing.

"Niamh would be more intrigued with coffee, having been in Melbourne where it's very popular, and she saw how it worked there," said Dean.

"She did a course in it and gained a lot of experience in it. Coffee became a big hit, especially during Covid.

"I do help out a bit, particularly in the first few weeks. I'm a part time qualified barista, and I did a week long course."

“The people of Garristown and the surrounding areas have been very supportive; it's been brilliant."

When jokingly asked if he'd consider playing for the seaside town's St Sylvester's club, Dean laughed: "I don't think Ballymun Kickham’s would be too happy!"