New Love Islander Luca Bish reveals he would leave the show to date Maura Higgins

As Love Island is set to return to our screens on Monday night, one newcomer has said he would leave the show immediately if it meant dating Maura Higgins.

The Longford star appeared on the ITV dating show in 2019 and came in fourth place.

Speaking to Mail Online, Islander Luca Bish said: “If she likes a younger boy, I'll sack this off right now! Everything about her - the face, the fieriness, the Irish accent. She's got it all.”

The 23-year-old also told the publication he has never gone more than 10 weeks without having sex.

While discussing whether or not he would get intimate in the villa he said: “I would say no before going in there. But if I got towards the end, ten weeks without having any attention would be rare.”

“I would say ten weeks is the longest I have gone without sex for a while, certainly since I was 16.”

The fishmonger from Brighton previously dated YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker.

"We went to the same school in Brighton, and we saw each other once and then there was, I can’t even remember... but we did something as a group and she was there and we both ended up there at the time,” he told Daily Star.

"Saffron was just coming out of a relationship and then that was it, we hit the ground running a bit. We’re still really good mates!"

Luca will be joined by a whole host of new Islanders in the Love Island villa this summer, including Ireland’s own Dami Hope.

Microbiologist Dami says he's "very passionate" and "funny" but he'll "try not to cause trouble."

The 26-year-old said he applied to the hit dating show for "new experiences".

"This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences.”

“Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience."