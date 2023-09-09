New Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty explains why wife Cat Deeley won’t be a guest

The new Late Late Show host may not know who is on his show but he knows one person who isn’t

Kielty and Deeley married in September 2012 and have two sons together

The new Late Late Show host isn’t in any hurry to book his famous wife Cat Deeley as a guest on the upcoming series because the last time they worked together it changed his life.

Speaking exclusively to sundayworld.com, the comedian categorically stated: “She won’t be appearing on the show, no. The last time we did a show together, we ended up getting married.

“So, she will be supportive from afar. She won’t even come over for the first few shows because she knows how busy and chaotic it will be.

“I don’t go to her shows, and she doesn’t come to mine. Certainly, in the early shows. We know the business long enough at this stage.”

So, who will be on the famous couch? “If I was to pick one celebrity on my wish list, it would be Sir Alex Ferguson. I’ve met him a few times through the years and he was actually kind enough to come appear on my talk show in Belfast when he wasn’t doing any other shows. So maybe I can coax him over for a show.”

Kielty is the proud new host of the world's longest running chatshow

The famous Manchester United fan is less enthusiastic about the intimidating Roy Keane though. “I was asked to play a charity football match once and I was on the Manchester United team at John Kennedy’s testimonial in Parkhead against a Celtic team managed by Martin O’Neill.

“Gordon Strachan was our manager and usually how these things work is you put someone good in goals [Kielty played goalkeeper for the Down Minors from 1987-1989] for the first half to keep it tight and then bring out the numpty for the second half.

“Keep in mind this game was on ITV and there were some massive names there.

“But Gordon had other ideas. He told me I was in goals for the entire game, and that Packie Bonner was the goalie for Celtic.

“Roy Keane obviously saw my face or heard the chat and just piped in: ‘Like, I’d have thought. A guy like you? A lifelong Man United fan? That you’d be delighted to play 90 minutes for Man United? Like if you don’t fancy it Pat, just tell us.’

“I didn’t have to say anything. I knew I was in goals then for the full game. That was my best Roy Keane experience.”

Patrick plays in goals during a celebrity football match

While he will be presenting for the first time next Friday, the father of two is no stranger to the show. “I’ve been on the Late Late Show around six times stretching way back. I did three or four with Gaybo and a few with Ryan. I don’t think I was ever on with Pat. So, I know my way around but only as a guest.

"We were doing some run throughs a few weeks back and I wandered into the wrong changing room afterwards.

“One of the team was like ‘Eh…Paddy, you’re the presenter. This way’ and showed me to my dressing room.”

For more from this exclusive interview, check out tomorrow’s Sunday World newspaper.

And don’t forget to check out Patrick’s first show as presenter of the Late Late Show next Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.