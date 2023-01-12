New Irish language dating show will be ‘the Gaeltacht like you’ve never seen it before’

The reality show features singletons looking for love as Gaeilge in Virgin Media’s Grá ar an Trá.

A new Irish language dating show has promised to be “the Gaeltacht like you’ve never seen it before.”

The reality show features singletons looking for love as Gaeilge in Virgin Media’s Grá ar an Trá.

Love Island-style, couples will have fun tasks, challenges and romantic moments to get to know each other and the Irish language.

“Shooting this summer, this is the Gaeltacht like you’ve never seen it before,” teased Virgin Media.

The news comes as the the channel revealed its spring line-up of television, from old favourite Love Island to new series like How to Buy a Home and The Clinic for Well People.

"After a record-breaking 2022, I’m excited to launch our spectacular spring TV schedule with brand new Irish shows, the best of international drama and entertainment, premium sport and new box set releases,” said Virgin Media Managing Director Paul Farrell.

“With a huge variety of choice across our four channels, viewers are in for an exciting season of content including the ‘Guinness Six Nations’ kicking off in February and Ireland’s favourite reality dating show, ‘Love Island’ returning for its winter edition next week after a staggering 15 million streams in 2022 on the Virgin Media Player.

"Our live daily studio shows, from ‘Ireland AM’, ‘The Six O’Clock Show’, ‘The Tonight Show’ and ‘Virgin Media News’ will also provide viewers with over 38 hours of live and local content each week so viewers are sure to be informed, engaged and entertained no matter what they decide to watch this spring.”

New documentaries on Donald Trump, hospice-care in Ireland and the lives of Dublin’s homeless are also set to hit the small screen.

The big winner for the channel is blockbuster reality show Love Island, making a return on Monday with new host Maya Jama.

The show is due to run for eight weeks with dozens of hopeful singles entering the South African villa.