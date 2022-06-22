New Aslan documentary to follow band as they work to release Ukraine charity single

The film will air on Virgin Media One on June 29th

A brand new documentary airing on Virgin Media is set to follow Aslan as they work alongside the Red Cross to release a charity single for Ukraine.

The film follows Christy Dignam, Alan Downey, Joe Jewel and Billy McGuinness as they bring together members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland to record a charity single with all proceeds going to the war-torn country.

Aslan and the group will perform a version of the group’s 1986 hit 'This Is'.

This one-hour documentary will also tell the stories of newly-arrived Ukrainian immigrants to Ireland.

“This project began from our performance on The Late Late that was dedicated to the people from Ukraine,” the band said of the initiative.

“Following this, we felt we wanted to do more and with our song This Is, we made contact with the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal with the idea of forming a choir which would be made up of the refugees from Ukraine and recording THIS IS….for Ukraine with them.”

The band say that it was an emotional experience in many ways.

“We have met so many amazingly brave people from Ukraine and to hear their own personal experiences is heartbreaking and then to have the privilege of working with these amazing people and see them smile, dance and sing!”

“It was so uplifting,” they continued.

“We have to remember, their war still exists and is not over. We need to continue to support in every way we can.”

Charlie Lamson from the Irish Red Cross said: “This has been an incredible journey with Aslan as well as our friends in the Ukrainian community here in Ireland.”

“The song is absolutely beautiful – but is made stronger by the incredible contribution of the Ukraine choir that supported the group.”

“With so much suffering, it was so moving to see everyone come together in this moment of peace and hope,” he added.

The Ireland for Ukraine project is a united response from Irish media organisations to harness the generosity of the Irish public and ensure it reaches those who need it most.

All funds raised will be managed by the Community Foundation for Ireland.

50pc of the money raised is to be divided among a range of Irish international aid agencies such as the Irish Red Cross, UNICEF Ireland, Concern Worldwide and Trócaire.

The other 50pc will be made available as grants to charities and agencies in Ireland that will be working to help people from Ukraine who have come to Ireland with a range of urgent and essential needs.

Charities can apply for funds through www.communityfoundation.ie until June 30, 2022.

Watch ‘This Is for Ukraine’ on Wednesday 29th June at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

‘THIS IS…For Ukraine’ goes on sale on iTunes on Wednesday 29th June at 9am.