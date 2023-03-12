Netflix star Jenna Ortega says she ‘freaked out’ meeting Paul Mescal

Jenna explained that she was “so nervous” in Paul’s presence because she was a huge fan

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has admitted she was left starstruck after meeting Paul Mescal at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards last month.

The 20-year-old was speaking during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon when she told the host that she enjoyed a pleasant conversation with Dune actress Zendaya at the ceremony.

But she began to panic when she realised Zendaya was sitting at the table beside the Kildare native as the pair were presenting an award together on the night.

Jenna explained that she was “so nervous” in Paul’s presence because she was a huge fan.

“I was kind of freaking out because she was sitting next to Paul Mescal, who I think is so talented and so good,” she said.

“And I was so nervous to meet him and I knew he was going to be at my table. He introduced himself to me when I wasn’t expecting it.

“He was like ‘Oh hi, nice to meet you, I’m Paul’ and I was so nervous I kind of couldn’t look him in the eye.”

Paul is currently in Los Angeles with his family for the Oscars, which is taking place tonight at Union Station in the city’s downtown area.

The 27-year-old is up for the Best Actor award for his role in the coming-of-age drama Aftersun.

He is competing against fellow Irishman Colin Farrell, who is nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin, along with Elvis’ Austin Butler, The Whale star Brendan Fraser, and veteran British actor Bill Nighy for Living.

Banshees actors Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are both nominated in the best supporting male actor category, while their co-star Kerry Condon has been nominated for best female in a supporting role.

Gleeson and Keoghan face off against Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Condon is nominated alongside Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything, Everywhere All at Once) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything, Everywhere All at Once).