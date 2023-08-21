Netflix shares first look at Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson in Top Boy season 3

“I was writing an Irish part for the final season of Top Boy when Barry Keoghan got in touch to say he was a huge fan of the show and could he be in it?”

Netflix have released new images of Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson in the third and final season of Top Boy.

The crime drama will return to the streaming service on September 7 with Irish actors Barry and Brian joining the cast as newbies Jonny and Tadhg, respectively.

Speaking about adding Oscar nominee Barry to the series, Top Boy’s creator Ronan Bennett said: “Sometimes you can’t believe your luck. I was writing an Irish part for the final season of Top Boy when Barry Keoghan got in touch to say he was a huge fan of the show and could he be in it?

Barry Keoghan in Top Boy. Photo: Netflix.

“I know Barry knocks on doors when there’s a project he is passionate about, and I was only too happy to open this one. Barry brings intensity and authenticity to everything he does and we were delighted when he came on board.”

Continuing, he said that Brian was the perfect “partner in crime” for the Dubliner.

“Our next job was to find the right actor to hold his own alongside Barry as his partner in crime. In Brian Gleeson we found that and much, much more. He is a remarkable actor, and, as audiences will see, together he and Barry make a very menacing duo.”

Top Boy is set in the fictional East London estate of Summerhouse and chronicles the lives of people involved in the criminal underworld of drug dealing.

The final season promises to “decide who can reign as Top Boy of Summerhouse.”

An official synopsis of season 3 reads: ““Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire.”

“Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?”