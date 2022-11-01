Nation divided over Nadine Coyle’s cover of ‘greatest Irish hit of all time’ Zombie

It came top of the list which included the likes of The Pogues – Fairytale of New York, U2 - Where the Streets Have No Name and The Undertones - Teenage Kicks – which all made the top ten

Here has been a sharply mixed reaction to Nadine Coyle’s cover of The Cranberries' iconic hit, Zombie, which has been declared the greatest Irish hit of all time.

The Derry singer was taking part in the Ultimate Irish Playlist show which celebrated the greatest Irish hits of all time by counting down the top 20 songs as voted by listeners of RTE 2fm.

The protest song, which was penned by the Limerick band's late lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, was crowned the nation's favourite song ever.

Following the eagerly-awaited announcement on Monday on RTÉ One, the Girls Aloud star delivered a rousing and powerful rendition of the much-loved 1994 hit.

But the 37-year-old Nadine’s interpretation of the protest song about the Troubles, in response to an IRA bombing in Warrington which killed two children in 1993, is what prompted the massive social media debate

Some users praised the Northern Irish singer for her intense performance of the song, while others were slightly less complimentary to the former Popstars: The Rivals contestant.

The performance led to the singer trending on Twitter across the island as the show got people talking.

One user on Twitter, referencing Ms Coyle’s infamous TV moment when she was kicked off the Irish version of Popstars wrote: “There was me thinking the whole lying about her age saga was the worst thing Nadine Coyle would ever do on RTE. I was wrong…”

Another added: “What on earth were the people who put the programme together thinking when they chose Nadine Coyle to perform Zombie?? She just wasn't the person to do it justice.”

Some however were quick to praise the singer for her version of the smash hit, with one social media user saying: “To be entirely fair to Nadine Coyle, that was magnificent. She’s always bound to take some flak from those who think they’re experts but you could clearly see how much work she put into that performance.”

Another wrote: “Everybody putting Nadine Coyle down for her version of Zombie. I think she delivered a great performance. She's not Dolores, and didn't try to be. Good for her.”

Hosted by Tracy Clifford with special guests Dave Fanning and singer-songwriter RuthAnne Cunningham, the show also treated fans to performances from Hothouse Flowers, B*Witched, Bagatelle and Nathan Carter, The Stunning, Sharon Shannon and Mundy, among others.

Bagatelle's Summer in Dublin landed in ninth position and was performed by Nathan Carter alongside Bagatelle bass player, Ken Doyle.

"It's very emotional [performing without Liam] but Nathan did an amazing job on it. He put his own stamp on it which is lovely as well. He did his own version but it's a very credible version," he said.

Speaking about landing spot no.12, Sharon Shannon said she is "really, really honoured and delighted" to have made it on to the prestigious list for her and Mundy's infectious track, Galway Girl.

"It was an absolute fluke of a song. There was no plan, it just got handed into our laps," Mundy added.

Musician and broadcaster Fiachna Ó Braonáin of Hothouse Flowers said he is "thrilled" the band's first single, Don't Go, which became an instant hit after it was played during the 1998 Eurovision interval, made it into the top 20.

"It's really nice to have made it on to the list, or any playlist," he laughed. "It's great and we never get tired of playing it and that's the truth," he said.

B*Witched were over the moon to discover that their catchy anthem, C'est la Vie, also made it on to The Ultimate Irish Playlist.

Twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll, recalled how the song helped them to crack America.

"If somebody had said to me 24 years ago that C'est la Vie would still be played in clubs and on the radio, I don't think I would have believed them," Armaou said.

B*Witched's catchy hit C'est la Vie claimed spot No.19 on The Ultimate Irish Playlist

The Ultimate Irish Playlist as voted for by RTÉ 2fm listeners:

1. The Cranberries - Zombie

2. The Pogues – Fairytale of New York

3. Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back in Town

4. The Saw Doctors - N17

5. Aslan - Crazy World

6. U2 - Where the Streets Have No Name

7. Sinéad O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U

8. The Undertones - Teenage Kicks

9. Bagatelle - Summer in Dublin

10. Mark McCabe - Maniac 2000

11. The Stunning - Brewing Up a Storm

12. Sharon Shannon, Mundy - Galway Girl

13. Snow Patrol - Chasing Cars

14. Westlife - World of Our Own

15. Hozier - Take Me to Church

16. Van Morrison - Brown Eyed Girl

17. Christy Moore - Ride On

18. Put 'Em Under Pressure

19. B*Witched - C'est la Vie

20. Hothouse Flowers - Don't Go