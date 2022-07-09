Nathan Carter reveals how legendary Bill Murray was ‘rocking out’ at his Adare Manor gig
Nathan Carter has proudly revealed that the legendary Bill Murray was among the crowd “rocking out” at his gig in Limerick’s Adare Manor during the week.
The country music superstar posted a picture of himself with the Hollywood actor after the concert in front of his tour lorry.
Nathan captioned it; “What a pleasure to have the legendary Bill Murray rocking out to our set in [Adare Manor]!”
Murray has been busy out and about during his visit here for the return of the JP McManus Pro-Am, which has attracted many high profile stars.
Bill has been rubbing shoulders with everyone from Niall Horan to Jamie Dornan who are competing at the charity event but has also headed off to GAA and hurley matches, took in local attractions, and even got up to sing himself..
The Ghostbuster star popped into Charlie Malone’s Bar on Wolfe Tone Street in Limerick city centre, where he belted out The Star of County Down during an impromptu singsong.
He also posed for pictures with fans, including two women who didn’t believe their eyes at first.
One wrote on Twitter alongside the picture: “Was waiting with Anna for a lift on O’Connell st in Limerick last night and said to her ‘that fella across the road is the head off Bill Murray’ and guess who it feckin was lads.”
