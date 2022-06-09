Nadine Coyle soaks up sun on Italian yacht trip

The Derry girl has been filling her Instagram followers with envy by posting photos from her holiday to Procida over the past few days.

Nadine recently shared a photo of her "trying to be at one with the [water]". Photo: Instagram

Former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle has shared some snaps from a yacht trip around southern Italy.

The Derry girl has been filling her Instagram followers with envy by posting photos from her holiday to Procida, an island off the coast of Naples, over the past few days.

Earlier this week, she showed off the scenic views as she soaked up the sun on a luxurious yacht.

Nadine and her team enjoyed a continental spread while at sea, complete with a box of pastries and a selection of meats and cheese.

Nadine shared some snaps from her holiday with her followers. Photo: Instagram

When she returned to shore, she enjoyed even more food and drink before hopping on a speedboat, where she breathed in the fresh sea air and took in the sights of Italy.

Nadine recorded some of the chefs who were cooking meals for her and later posted some clips from a night boat trip too.

And on Thursday, the singer ventured over to the island of Capri where she said she was in awe of some of the beautiful cliffside views.

Posting again from a yacht, she shared a video of a quaint little house nestled in some trees atop the cliffs.

It comes after Nadine revealed that Girls Aloud are set to reunite in honour of their late band member Sarah Harding.

The 39-year-old singer died on September 5 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer and the girl band she rose to fame with are set to host a special event to raise money in her honour.

“We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah. She’s very much in the forefront of our minds,” Nadine told OK! Magazine.

"We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated. We definitely want to do something to help others."

"[Sarah’s passing] still affects us deeply, to think about everything that she went through,” she added.