Nadine Coyle says she ‘lost all leg control’ during terrifying I’m A Celebrity task

The Girls Aloud singer entered the Australian jungle in 2019 and finished in fifth place.

Nadine Coyle has revealed that she “lost all leg control” during the “scary” moment she jumped out of a helicopter on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The Girls Aloud singer entered the Australian jungle in 2019 and finished in fifth place.

And as the latest series of I’m A Celeb kicked off this week with hosts Ant and Dec taking the reins Down Under for the first time since the pandemic hit, Nadine took to Instagram to reflect on her experience on the show.

Sharing clips of her first challenge – jumping out of a helicopter and landing on a nearby beach – the Derry girl admitted it was an “absolutely out of body experience”.

A fan account shared the clip and said: “Watching I'm A Celeb tonight and wondering how the hell..”

Nadine replied: “I'm wondering the same thing! I didn't even out tuck my ponytail! You can tell I was somewhere else.

“I was just about to bless myself for the 20th time and thought I was asking too much of God to bless me again!!”

Nadine told fans that her instructor asked her to help out during the terrifying leap, adding that she felt “immense” relief when she finally saw her campmate Caitlyn Jenner on land.

"All hail the man on my back doing all the hard work!!” she exclaimed.

“He asked me to steer at one point because he knew I wouldn't do it again!!

“I lost my goggles somehow. Caitlyn was a sweetheart."

She continued: “That was also so scary! The feeling of dry land! I lost all leg control! Again saved by the lovely man.

“Aw Caitlyn Jenner, the relief seeing you was immense!! We done it!”

It comes after fans had mixed reactions to Nadine’s cover of The Cranberries’ hit tune Zombie, which she performed on RTÉ One earlier this month.

Some users praised the Northern Irish singer for her emotional performance, while others were slightly less complimentary to the former Popstars: The Rivals contestant.

One user on Twitter, referencing Ms Coyle’s infamous TV moment when she was kicked off the Irish version of Popstars wrote: “There was me thinking the whole lying about her age saga was the worst thing Nadine Coyle would ever do on RTE. I was wrong…”

Another added: “What on earth were the people who put the programme together thinking when they chose Nadine Coyle to perform Zombie?? She just wasn't the person to do it justice.”

Others had kinder words for Nadine, with one person saying: “To be entirely fair to Nadine Coyle, that was magnificent. She’s always bound to take some flak from those who think they’re experts but you could clearly see how much work she put into that performance.”

Another wrote: “Everybody putting Nadine Coyle down for her version of Zombie. I think she delivered a great performance. She's not Dolores, and didn't try to be. Good for her.”