Nadine Coyle reveals strange man asked to 'kiss her hand’ in lift in New York

Nadine Coyle has said a man was once left “horrified” by her unpainted nails.

The Girls Aloud star said that she was once in a lift in New York when a stranger commented on her unmanicured fingers.

Appearing on Celebrity Skin Talk with Scott McGlynn, she said: “I had a strange encounter in a New York lift when a stranger was horrified by my un-manicured nails. This guy was like 'oh let me kiss your hand', and I was like, 'OK', and he was like 'Oh my God, your nails aren't painted!'”

“You literally would have thought I had two heads, this man was horrified, that as a female I was out and about, living my life with unpolished nails. Now that can't be the world we live in.”

Opening up about feeling exhausted by the pressure to “look perfect” when she was younger, the 37-year-old shared: “When I was younger and going through that phase of having to look perfect all the time, I would find a reflection anywhere, literally anywhere, a butter knife, I was like, is everything still there?” she said.

“So yeah, that was years of just being exhausted with caring far too much and I had to realise, and once it made sense that this wasn't for me, most of the time it was for strangers.”

The Derry girl recently brushed off another “embarrassment” after she was caught posing in a wedding dress.

The singer, who is in Cannes for the Frontier Awards, shared the moment with her almost half a million Instagram followers.

Taking to the social media platform, the Girls Aloud singer explained that she was posing for an Instagram photograph when she was ‘caught’ by a woman who complimented her stunning white gown.

“Love from Cannes!!! (The one time I stood on a staircase for a picture trying to be an Instagrammer in the wild then got caught by a lady coming out of the lift saying “I love your dress” I got embarrassed and it stopped there),” she said.

The beauty wore the sheer white gown from The Wedding Club as she presented the Inflight Retailer of the year award.

Taking to the comment section of the post, fellow Irish songstress Samantha Mumba said: “OH. MY. GOD that dress was MADE for you!!!!”

TV chef Donal Skehan shared three heart eye emojis, with artist Glyn Fussell writing: “Helllllllo perfection.”