Nadine Coyle ‘inundated with messages’ after joining celebrity dating app Raya

The Girls Aloud singer is back on the dating scene after her split from former American football player Jason Bell in 2019.

The Girls Aloud singer is back on the dating scene after her split from former American football player Jason Bell in 2019.

The pair dated for 11 years and share daughter Anaíya (8) together.

According to The Sun, Nadine has been “inundated with messages” on exclusive dating app Raya - known as “Tinder for famous people” - which is used by celebrities and other high-profile figures to connect romantically or professionally.

A source told the publication: “Nadine is active on Raya and has been inundated with messages from potential suitors. She is a real catch and anyone lucky enough to bag a date with her is in for a treat.”

To get accepted on Raya, hopeful users must get referred by other people who already have a profile.

Celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne, and Demi Lovato have all reportedly tried their luck on the platform.

The insider also gave an update on Nadine’s relationship with her ex since she joined Raya, saying: “Nadine and Jason are devoted co-parents and he is all for her moving on and finding someone to love. They have a great relationship.”

Speaking about the NFL star in an interview with OK! Magazine last year, Nadine said: “We’re very close. I’ve known Jason for 14 years, which is a really long time.”

“We get on great. We eat dinner together and have a lovely time. He’s a great father to Anaíya – he’s helping her with school work as we speak.”

“Jason and I will always be in each other’s lives,” the 37-year-old added.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Jason had moved on with makeup artist Jourdan Walker.

"There was a spark when they were introduced, then they started chatting over social media and things have flourished," a source told The Sun at the time.