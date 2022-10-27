Nadine Coyle gets into spooky spirit with visit to Tyrone pumpkin patch
Worker Noel Dunn stood beside Nadine in the photo, saying the Girls Aloud star “was a lovely friendly lady and so down to earth.”
Nadine Coyle made a surprise Halloween trip to a Tyrone pumpkin patch on Tuesday, stopping to snap a picture along the way.
The “local celebrity” visited Fulton’s Pumpkins Patch with her family for the haunting week that’s in it.
"It was a pleasure meeting with Nadine and her family,” he said on Facebook.
The pumpkin patch was in full spooky season swing when Nadine made her visit, with Halloween decorations set up around the patch.
The small dairy and sheep family farm is based between Donemana and Artigavan in County Tyrone.
People were delighted to see Nadine enjoying the family-owned farm on Facebook.
One commenter celebrated the singer for “supporting local business” while others called the star a “really lovely Derry girl."
With over 3k likes on the platform, the photo is sending Fulton’s a lot of new fans ahead of Halloween.
Although Nadine went for family fun to suit her 8 year-old daughter Anaiya.
The pumpkin patch has a number of events happening to celebrate the season, including ‘spook nights’ where visitors are invited to enter their corn maze.
A spooky description dubs the event as "1.2 miles of laughs and screams.”
A TikTok captures some of the scares on show, from a chainsaw wielding actor to some hauntingly hidden characters.
