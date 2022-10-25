Muireann O’Connell told by viewer she looks ‘fatter on the telly’

The Ireland AM star took to Instagram from the treadmill of her gym.

Muireann told the story of her encounter with a viewer from the treadmill. Instagram / @muireann.o

Muireann O’Connell has shared the shocking comment from an Ireland AM viewer that sent her back to the gym.

The presenter took to Instagram to tell the details of an encounter she had with a ‘fan’ recently.

"A woman said to me the other day, ‘it’s you! I didn’t recognise you. You look fatter on the telly...’

"Back to the treadmill it is!”

Muireann said she didn’t take the back-handed compliment to heart, however, saying on her Instagram story that the woman was “lovely” and “meant no harm at all.”

Muireann told the story of her encounter with a viewer from the treadmill. Instagram / @muireann.o

The star has over 100k followers on the platform and is popular with users for her candid insights into life as a TV host.

No stranger to defending herself and those around her, Muireann has often taken to Instagram to call out bad behaviour.

A recent tongue-in-cheek video went viral when the star responded to comments made on RTÉ’s Liveline about how female presenters stand on TV.

The caller said that when women stand with their feet apart it is “unladylike” and “lacks decorum” to the point it is “bordering on vulgar.”

Muireann took to Instagram to post her response with the caption: “Female telly presenters trying to simply make existing acceptable to liveline listener.”

The video hit over 110k views as followers laughed at Muireann’s sarcastic response in the comments.

"Nobody puts baby in the corner,” one said, while others posted a series of laughing emojis on the viral video.