Muireann O'Connell tells haters she picks all her own Ireland AM outfits

Muireann O'Connell has revealed how she picks all her own outfits when appearing on Ireland AM as the show does not have a stylist.

The popular TV star set the record straight in an Instagram post after previously receiving criticism for her choice of on-air outfits.

“Hello! No, we don't have a stylist at work,” Muireann clarified.

“All the outfits you hate are picked by me and by picked I mean I've had a breakdown at 6am and thrown anything on.”

The presenter regularly posts photos of her “work outfits” and “life outfits” on Instagram when she films the breakfast show.

But she often receives negative feedback for her choice of outfits, with even her mum Marie joining in.

She recently opted for a blue crinkled dress with ruched details and a slit at the front, which she bought for €139 from Styled by Sarah Rickard.

The gown was paired with “old” heels, a gold watch, and a matching gold necklace.

And while the blue number seemed like the perfect choice, Muireann’s mum Marie had some choice words for her about her fashion sense.

The 40-year-old shared a photo of her mum’s scathing comment opposite a selfie of her wearing the dress.

“That blue dress is too big for you hon,” the message read. "Charity bag!!!!”

It isn’t the first time Muireann’s mum has critiqued her outfits on Ireland AM, with one remark cutting so deep Muireann vowed to “burn” one of her red dresses.

Messaging Muireann on WhatsApp, Marie wrote: “Time to give the red dress a rest, wearing it a lot.”

An embarrassed Muireann later vowed to destroy the garment, despite only wearing it a handful of times this year.

“I think I've worn it twice in four months but that's me told. Going to burn it at the stake,” she joked with her followers.

It comes after Muireann admitted that she “felt like a complete idiot” after a stranger pinched her bum during a magazine photoshoot.

Sharing a photo from the shoot on Instagram, she recalled the “weird” and uncomfortable encounter and said that she froze immediately after the incident.

“We all assumed it was someone we knew, it was a joke but…. Nope,” she wrote.

“When my brain clicked in, I felt like a complete idiot for not running after him and… doing I don’t know what.”

Muireann said the incident was “nothing in comparison to what happens to people without their consent every day” but she was surprised by her response to the harassment.

She continued: “I also know that worse happened to most of us as young ones when we were simply walking through a packed pub or nightclub but I just assumed that being older, I’d have the cop on to do… something. But my training kicked in and it was to do anything to avoid a fuss.

“I’m not in any way traumatised by someone pinching my arse. When the right person does it, deeelightful! It was the response to it that got me. Be quiet, say nothing.

“Everyone who was there was the exact same. They all said ‘did that actually happen?’ They were LOVELY and we moved on, cause I wanted to move on.

“But it’s weird, right… that powerlessness. Something I think has happened to a lot of us but we don’t say anything…”

Muireann said she doesn’t know what she’d do if something similar happened in the future.

“I’d like to think I’d at least roar at the f***er. I just wanted to say it out loud so we could perhaps all realise it’s ok to ROAR at the f***er.

“I know a lot of people are gonna say that they would punch him, slap him... whatever.”

The 40-year-old added that many women have the same response when they are touched inappropriately.

“Freeze. Don’t make a fuss and it just sits in your head, the disappointment in your own response while he’ll never think about it again. Anyway… again, I know, not a big deal!”