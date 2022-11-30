Muireann O’Connell says Ireland AM co-host Tommy Bowe is like an ‘annoying’ brother

The presenters co-host the Virgin Media programme alongside Alan Hughes, and the trio have become a ‘family’ since they started working together

Ireland AM’s Muireann O’Connell has said herself and Tommy Bowe are like an “annoying brother and sister”.

However, Tommy has revealed that some days they get on each other’s nerves and can be “at each other’s throats”.

Speaking to The Irish Times, the former rugby star explained: “When I played rugby it was close-knit and like a family and then I was fortunate to join Ireland AM and now with Muireann and Alan [Hughes] we’re like a family; there’s a lot of love there.”

“Some days we’re at each other’s throats but we feel privileged to be welcomed into people’s homes.”

During the joint interview, co-host Muireann added: “He’s like my annoying brother and I’m the annoying sister, we have that kind of banter.

“However I always feel I’m never hanging out on a ledge either, he’s always got my back which is really nice.”

“It can take a lot of work to get that relationship and sometimes it doesn’t happen but he’s hilarious,” the TV presenter said of the Monaghan man.

“He’s very glass half-full while I’m glass half-empty, he has a positive outlook on life and that rubs off on me. It’s an utter pleasure to work with him.”

It comes after Muireann revealed that a viewer recently approached her to tell her she looked “fatter on the telly”.

The Limerick native took to Instagram to tell her followers about the shocking encounter.

"A woman said to me the other day, ‘It’s you! I didn’t recognise you. You look fatter on the telly...’” she said.

"Back to the treadmill it is!”

Muireann said she didn’t take the back-handed compliment to heart, however, adding that the woman was “lovely” and “meant no harm at all.”