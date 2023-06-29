Muireann O'Connell says emerging RTE pay scandal has come as ‘sort of a shock’

‘It makes you take pause and makes you think about the whole situation and wonder how it is going to be resolved’

Ireland AM presenter Muireann O'Connell has said the emerging RTE pay scandal had come as “sort of a shock” to her Virgin Media colleagues.

Muireann was speaking as the Ryan Tubridy payments controversy continues to dominate headlines this week.

Asked how presenters and journalists at Virgin Media felt about the story, Muireann said it has been “sort of a shock”.

“It makes you take pause and makes you think about the whole situation and wonder how it is going to be resolved,” she told RSVP Live.

“Honestly, I believe in public service broadcasting. I think it is incredibly important – it’s always been important – but now in a time of misinformation where AI has such a hold on things, anything can happen.

“It’s really important that that integrity and that trust is hopefully something that can be maintained by them. Honestly.”

Speaking at the launch of Jenny McCarthy’s book The Wedding, Muireann said she is sometimes shocked by how well some RTE stars are paid but added, “it is what it is”.

“Well, yeah – for me. But it’s been reported for a long time so we’ve seen what people have been making there, and that is what it is.

“It’s different things for different people in the industry like it is within papers, magazines and social media and what that means so I guess it has always been different.”

However, she said the fact that RTE receives money from the licence fee whereas Virgin Media doesn’t was not an issue for her.

“No. I do enjoy it when people say ‘you take our money’. I’m like ‘no, we don’t. We don’t get anything’,” she said.

“It’s what we‘ve grown up with. The fact that we can have a commercial entity in Ireland with a population of just five million people is a testament to what it is that we are doing and what we are trying to do so there is space for everybody.

“It’s just we have to plan for what is going to happen in the future to make sure that we have robust and honest broadcasting.”

Muireann said that it is up to incoming Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty to reveal his salary before he starts presenting the long-running chat show.

RTÉ bosses have confirmed Kielty’s contract to present the show has been signed by both sides. The station’s management also said they would be happy to publish the salary – if Kielty agreed. Kielty has indicated to RTÉ he wants his salary to be known.

However, Muireann recalled how, in a society where we don’t tell people how much money we earn, she was “infuriated” when she previously learned she was making less money than a former colleague.

She said: “I remember a few years ago I was not on pay parity with someone who was a different gender to me, and it was infuriating.

“No matter where you work there is this company led response of ‘let’s no one talk about pay so that we don’t have to start paying people parity’. It’s a global cultural thing not to tell people.”