Muireann O’Connell reveals stranger ‘pinched’ her bum during photoshoot
The Ireland AM presenter took to Instagram on Thursday to tell her followers about the “weird” and uncomfortable encounter.
Muireann O’Connell has admitted that she “felt like a complete idiot” after a stranger pinched her bum during a magazine photoshoot.
The Ireland AM presenter took to Instagram on Thursday to tell her followers about the “weird” and uncomfortable encounter.
Sharing a snap from her recent cover shoot with VIP Magazine, she explained that a man came up behind her and “pinched my arse”.
The Limerick lady said that she froze immediately after the incident and opened up about the “powerlessness” she felt in that moment.
“We all assumed it was someone we knew, it was a joke but…. Nope,” she wrote.
“When my brain clicked in, I felt like a complete idiot for not running after him and… doing I don’t know what.”
Muireann said the incident was “nothing in comparison to what happens to people without their consent every day” but she was surprised by her response to the harassment.
She continued: “I also know that worse happened to most of us as young ones when we were simply walking through a packed pub or nightclub but I just assumed that being older, I’d have the cop on to do… something. But my training kicked in and it was to do anything to avoid a fuss.
“I’m not in any way traumatised by someone pinching my arse. When the right person does it, deeelightful! It was the response to it that got me. Be quiet, say nothing.
“Everyone who was there was the exact same. They all said ‘did that actually happen?’ They were LOVELY and we moved on, cause I wanted to move on.
“But it’s weird, right… that powerlessness. Something I think has happened to a lot of us but we don’t say anything…”
Muireann said she doesn’t know what she’d do if something similar happened in the future.
“I’d like to think I’d at least roar at the f***er. I just wanted to say it out loud so we could perhaps all realise it’s ok to ROAR at the f***er.
“I know a lot of people are gonna say that they would punch him, slap him... whatever.”
The 40-year-old added that many women have the same response when they are touched inappropriately.
“Freeze. Don’t make a fuss and it just sits in your head, the disappointment in your own response while he’ll never think about it again. Anyway… again, I know, not a big deal!”
