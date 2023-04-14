Muireann O’Connell reveals how she suffered online abuse after her dad died

The TV presenter lost her beloved father Brendan after a long illness

Virgin Media presenter Muireann O’Connell has described the horrible trolling she suffered in the wake of losing her dad to cancer.

Incredible as it may seem, nameless people attacked the television star online for not behaving in the way they felt was appropriate.

“I remember a message saying my father would be ashamed of me,” Muireann said.

Ms O’Connell was speaking on her podcast ‘And Another Thing!’ with friend and co-host Emma Doran about the aftermath of losing her relative.

"It was the middle of Covid, with miserable weather, all that stuff and I remember like three messages vividly in my head about how I was a disgrace and I didn't know how to grieve properly and that my father would be ashamed of me,” she recalled.

"Because we were trying to have a bit of a laugh and trying to find something that was funny in life. Like I was sitting in his chair and we'd be watching The Chase or something going 'This is what he'd do right now' or whatever," she said.

Muireann expressed her disbelief after people judged her in the wake of her dad's death.

"I swear to god, the judgement of people when you're trying to find a bit of fun around when someone's died. You’ve got to find the fun.

"You don't know what's going on at home. If they're just having a laugh, let him because they're probably crying themselves to sleep every night," she added.

Cyberbullying in particular has become a growing problem, with some 41 pc of US adults reported to have experienced it at some point in their lives.

Tech companies encourage anyone experiencing online bullying to block the accounts involved and report them to the platform.

