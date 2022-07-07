Muireann O’Connell hits back at ‘sexually provocative’ Liveline comments with hilarious video

Taking to Instagram, the Limerick native posted a tongue-in-cheek video poking fun at the comments made by a caller, Sarah from Tipperary, who suggested that the stance of female presenters looks “vulgar”.

Muireann suggested a host of modest poses for female presenters to consider using in the hilarious clip

Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell has weighed in on a recent Liveline debate that heard a caller hit out at female TV hosts for standing in “sexually provocative” ways.

She said that female presenters should stand with “less distance between your two feet, with one foot maybe slightly in front of the other.”

Responding to Sarah’s criticism, Muireann shared a video captioned “Female telly presenters trying to make simply existing be acceptable to liveline listeners” in which she demonstrated some examples of different stances.

“It’s just a little behind-the-scenes because every day before Ireland AM, I come into a quiet room and I practice how I should stand as a female television presenter that would be acceptable to Liveline listeners,” she joked.

Adopting a wide-legged stance and wagging her finger, Muireann said that this was pose was “clearly no, no, no, no, no” before trying out some different examples.

“Is this ok?” she asked while squatting on the floor with her leg extended.

Posing with her legs firmly stuck together, she quipped: “This isn’t narrow enough, I don’t think. Too wide, too wide!”

And flattening herself against the wall, she said: “How about if I put myself in the corner, like Baby? Is this ok?”

Friends and followers were left in stitches after watching Muireann’s witty video, with fellow presenter Síle Seoige commenting: “'In the corner, like baby' Brilliant.”

Muireann responded: “Can still see me though… they won’t be happy with that.”

And Six O’Clock Show host Fionnuala Jay wrote: “I like the second one personally”, to which Muireann replied: “maybe if we just throw some clothes on the mannequin though, and erase live women completely is the real answer.”