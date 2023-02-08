Muireann O’Connell admits she’d be an ‘anxiety-riddled lunatic’ if she was a mum
The Ireland AM star got engaged to her partner Philip Manzor last year, but the couple have no plans to become parents.
Muireann O’Connell has admitted she’s had an “existential crisis” over her decision not to have children.
Speaking to RSVP Magazine, Muireann said her anxiety “would be through the roof thinking of climate change” if she were to have a baby.
“There’s a reason I don’t sleep that much because my mind is racing all of the time, so I can’t imagine what I would be like if I had a child,” she explained.
“I would be an anxiety-riddled lunatic. Friends say that’s not what it’s like and it’s totally fine but I have anxiety over the oddest things.”
Muireann said that even though she has considered the possibility of having a child despite her decision.
“I do think about being a mum, I even have an existential crisis over it sometimes,” the Limerick native shared.
“What is the right thing to do? Will I be lonely when I’m older? There are so many things to think about.
“And then there’s people who can’t have children, how unfair is that? All they want to do is to be able to have a baby.”
The presenter admitted that people have been dismissive of her choice not to be a mum in the past, but she said they “certainly don’t vocalise it” as much these days.
“I do think the conversation has changed, thankfully.
“People might enquire now but certainly don’t vocalise it as much as they used to.
“Live and let live. We’re in a world where we’re told it’ll die in a few decades if we don’t do something.”
