Muireann O'Connell admits she shoplifted her first bra

The Ireland AM presenter admitted her theft and “shame” on her podcast with comedian Emma Doran.

Muireann O’Connell (39) has revealed she shoplifted her first bra after she was shamed by school pals.

The Ireland AM presenter admitted her theft to comedian Emma Doran on their podcast And Another Thing.

"But robbing and shoplifting, if you look at every website it's like, 'shoplifting problem behaviour or rite of passage?'

"I think the first proper thing that I shoplifted, that I remember most in my head was my very first bra because I was too embarrassed to say to my mother, 'I think I need a bra'.

"Because my white Umbro t-shirt was see through and a boy pointed it out one day and I wanted the world to… I just wanted to die,” the star explained.

"So I went to Penneys and I robbed a bra. The shame."

Muireann said the whole experience “overwhelmed” her as a young teen.

"I think it was in a pack of three and I took one and I didn't know what sizing meant and I didn't know what anything was.

"My mind was so overwhelmed by the experience because it was like, 'What's all these numbers and why are my boobs letters? Why is this Morse code? I don't understand it. I just want something so a boy won't point at me and go, 'Nipples!'

"I know that I'm not alone in this,” she added.

The star has often been candid about her life, taking to a whole new platform with pal Emma to chat about their experiences.

Muireann shared a clip of the latest episode and her shoplifting stint on Instagram with the caption:

"I can’t be alone; Anyone else? Your first thong maybe???

"I have no idea why we didn’t do a Share Your Shame on this cause now I feel like I need to present myself to the Dóchas centre.

"Of course Emma Doran left me hanging… until we get to self-service checkouts.”

Followers were left laughing in to comments section, filling the space with emojis and messages that the story “made their mornings.”

"Just too funny,” said one. “Love ye girls! Thanks for the lols.”

“The 2 of ye together are too funny,” another added.

Muireaan called Emma “a scream” in response, thanking fans for the love on her "embarrassing” story.