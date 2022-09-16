Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll opens up about split from co-star husband

The actor split from her partner of 15 years

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll has opened up about her split from her co-star husband Martin Delaney.

Appearing on RTE’s Ultimate Hell Week, the 42-year-old broke down as she admitted she was lost and scared.

“I need this. Think I’m a bit lost and I’m rediscovering who I am.”

“I’m emotional. I actually wasn’t expecting it to be this emotional,” she added.

“I want to do it but it doesn’t stop me being scared. I don’t think I’ll ever not be scared.”

The leaders reassured her, telling her “everyone is scared.”

“I used to see crying as a weakness but now I don’t anymore, it’s just a release,” she added.

“I’ve learnt that in the last three years, I’m trying to go with it, since my separation.”

“I would consider myself a strong woman now. But there was a time I didn’t.”

Fiona, who played Maria in the hit show was married to her co-star Martin, who played Trevor, for 15 years before announcing their separation in 2021.

The couple, who met when they were just 16, grew apart according to Fiona as they both wanted different things in life.

Fiona and Martin have four children together, Felix, Eli, Isaac, and Dexter.

RTE’s Ultimate Hell Week, which returned to TV on September 7th, sees celebrities from the world of sport and entertainment put through their paces in a series of gruelling challenges.

With a failure rate of 90 per cent, only the toughest will make it through.

Celebrities take part in the show in aid of a charity of their choice.

Paul Ryder, Luke Thomas, Blathnaid Treacy, Pamela Uba and Tadhg Fleming are among the stars taking part in this year's series.