Mrs Brown’s Boys’ Fiona O'Carroll tells brother Danny ‘We love you!’ in birthday message

Fiona has opened up about her troubles

Mrs Brown’s Boys Fiona O'Carroll declared “We love you!” as she posted a sweet tribute to her brother Danny on his 39th birthday this week.

Fiona, who plays Maria Brown on the show, shared a snap of her brother holding a cake on Instagram, adding: “Happy Birthday Bro!”

Danny, who plays Buster Brady in the BBC sitcom, marked the day with friends and castmates at the BBC studios in Scotland where filming takes place.

Danny thanked his sister along with a heart emoji as he re-shared the snap to his own page.

Mrs Brown's Boys fans are speculating that filming for new episodes are underway, as Danny was seen wearing a BBC lanyard around his neck in the picture.

And Fiona also recently confirmed a new series of the sitcom was in the works, as well as the annual Christmas and New Year specials.

Fiona who recently appeared on RTÉ's Ultimate Hell Week, revealed the reason she took part in the Special Forces training camp was to find herself following tough Covid-19 lockdowns.

She opened up on her time on the show when she appeared on the Late Late Show last month, saying: “I went through a tough time and the hard part about that was that I had no choice but to go through with it my children.

“There was nowhere to hide. They had to watch me go through that and that was the hardest part.”

She added: “You hide a lot because you have to. Not just for yourself but for the people around you, for me, it was my children.

“You're the mother hat; you're the sister hat; you're the wife hat' you're the actress hat. You wear all these different hats all the time and COVID-19 restricted me from a lot of those hats.”