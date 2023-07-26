Mrs Brown's Boys’ Eilish O’Carroll speaks about abusive marriage and coming out

“I remember once, after a particularly bad experience, I remember feeling desperate and at rock bottom that I thought I’d never get out of this... and I have to plan to get out of it.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Eilish O'Carroll has opened up about the abuse she experienced in her first marriage, and then finding happiness with a woman.

The 70-year-old actress left her first marriage after a physically and psychologically abusive relationship - a marriage which took her eight years to leave.

She married her first husband in 1971 with whom she had two sons, Stuart and Lee.

The BBC actress said she knew she was in a bad situation six months into the marriage, she shared on The Ciara Phelan Podcast.

“It really was a situation that any woman would have wanted to get out of, and it took eight years,” she said.

"After six months of marriage, I knew this was bad, but I didn’t know how to get out of it.”

“I remember once, after a particularly bad experience, I remember feeling desperate and at rock bottom that I thought I’d never get out of this... and I have to plan to get out of it.”

Eilish later remarried to a man who she said supported her coming out.

“I was married to a lovely man and I had just celebrated my 40th birthday and I met a woman and fell in love with her”.

Eilish shared she recalled the moment she knew she was gay when she thought the feelings she had for another woman was ‘not normal’.

“I thought my feelings for this woman are definitely not normal. And that's how I thought that's how most straight people thought at the time. And I wasn't. I wasn't particularly religious but all my Catholic upbringing came flooding back at me like ‘this is a sin’, the Irish born actress said

“When I look back now, it took me years to come to terms with it, until I was 50, to actually accept I am gay, but the journey from that day to this day was quite painful.”

“I didn’t handle it right in any way, shape, or form ... I didn’t tell my sons, although they were teenagers at the time.”

“I felt they would reject me ... the only person I spoke to at the time was my husband, and he was extremely supportive, because he was a very non judgmental kind of guy.”

Eilish with her partner Marion

Although her first love story with a woman did not have a happy ending, Eilish said the experience helped her come in terms of who she was and finally coming out to her sons 10 years later.

“We didn't walk out hand in hand into the sunset and there was no happy ending. But I asked the question why that happened. I just know that my life totally changed and I went on a completely different road.”

In 1998, Eilish moved back to Ireland permanently and in 2003, she began a relationship with her now partner, Marion O’Sullivan.

The couple resides in Cork and will be celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.