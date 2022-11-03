‘Most dangerous’ Christmas songs to drive to revealed – with Hallelujah topping charts

Anyone driving home for Christmas may have to start editing their festive playlist.

Anyone driving home for Christmas may have to edit their festive playlist to avoid the newly minted ‘most dangerous’ songs to drive to.

Researchers have found tunes with over 120 beats per minute (BPM) can promote dangerous driving – and Irish Christmas number ones have posed particularly risky.

Chill Insurance have tackled the ranks of Christmas chart-toppers, finding Alexandra Burke’s 2008 hit ‘Hallelujah’ the most chaotic for cruising.

At 183BPM, the X-Factor winner’s rendition of the hit could hurt your driving.

Brendan Bowyer’s ‘No More’ – the Irish Christmas number one of 1963 – hits a wild 173BPM, more than Eminem’s questionable Christmas classic ‘Lose Yourself of 2002.

At 171BPM, the rapper is on par with James Arthur’s ‘Impossible’ for potentially promoting dangerous driving.

Irish star Dermot Kennedy was 2020’s Christmas number one with ‘Giants’ – a hit that sits at number 5 in the list.

Other songs in the danger zone include Little Mix’s Cannonball, Boyzone’s Father and Son, Take That’s Babe and the Spice Girls’ 2 Become 1.

Any Wayne’s World fans are encouraged not to impersonate the stars while on their commute as Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen – the number one of 1975 – bops at 144BPM.

Ava Max’s ‘Sweet but Psycho’ lives up to it’s name as at 133BPM, drivers are warned not to follow the lead of the 2018 hit.

Cliff Richard’s Mistletoe and Wine, Spice Girls’ Goodbye, Kate Winslet’s What If and There’s No-one Quite Like Grandma from St Winifred’s School Choir also rank in the dangerous driving list.

Chill Insurance also had something to say about Ireland’s festive choices:

"It’s fair to say Ireland has pretty varied taste when it comes to Christmas and music, from X-Factor winners and iconic girl bands to rap artists and school choirs, the Irish like to switch things up.”

Over in the UK, the Shakin’ Stevens hit ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ from 1985 is a manic 203BPM.

"The song frequently re-enters the charts during the festive period,” the insurance company says.

“[It] is featured in many compilations of ‘the best Christmas songs of all time.’

“A more traditional Christmas number one, the song also peaked at number three in Ireland, but with a BPM of 203 the upbeat tune is one to save for the Christmas parties rather than the car.”