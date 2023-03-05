Morah Ryan makes rare public appearance with partner Don Mescall at charity event
The mum-of-five has been in a relationship with the singer/songwriter since 2019.
Morah Ryan was pretty in pink as she stepped out with partner Don Mescall at a charity event.
The mum-of-five has been in a relationship with the singer/songwriter since 2019. However they are rarely seen in public together.
The happy couple were pictured at the ‘Liz and Noel’s Chernobyl Lunch’ at the Intercontinental Hotel to raise vital funds for Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International charity.
Morah wore a baby pink minidress which she teamed with a pair of black heels.
Speaking last year, Morah’s son Rex praised her for having the “courage” to go public with a partner “later in life”.
“It takes great courage to come out with a new partner later in life because there's always the danger of it not going to plan.
“It's a risk saying I am committing to this person in public. But I'm glad mum choose Don because I get on with him, and I'm really happy for her. He's a very talented guy who I've welcomed into my own theatre to play gigs,” he told The Sun on Sunday.
Last August, the Sunday World revealed that Morah, who was previously married to legend Gerry Ryan, had moved into a seafront apartment in Clontarf after selling the family home.
We reported she moved into the Seascape apartments at Dollymount Park.
Three of Morah’s five children, Lottie, Rex and Bonnie, all married their partners in recent years and have their own marital homes.
Morah’s youngest children Elliott and Babette had been sharing the Clontarf home before it was sold. It is believed that Morah has bought a three-bedroom apartment to accommodate her family. A three-bedroom in the complex sold late last month for €835,000.
The Ryans’ end-of-terrace Georgian house had gone on the market in 2021 for €2million, but after failing to sell it had €150,000 shaved off its asking price, knocking it down to €1.85million.
After selling at its second price the five-bedroom period home on Castle Avenue was withdrawn from the market, before going back on sale in February for an asking price of €1.59million.
The Sunday World recently revealed the exact figure the Ryan’s former home sold for – €1,525,000.
The DJ, who died in 2010 at the age of 53, shared the house in the north Dublin suburb prior to the couple’s split in 2008.
Former artist Morah was left the entirety of a €1.3million estate by Gerry in his will,
Ryan Tubridy, Kathryn Thomas and Dave Fanning were among other famous faces at the Chernobyl Lunch.
