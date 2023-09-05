Model Thalia Heffernan opens up about ‘really tough’ breakup with long-term boyfriend

The pair had been together for six years after meeting on Dancing With the Stars

Model Thalia Heffernan has opened up about her split from her long-term boyfriend Ryan McShane.

In September 2022, Thalia moved to New York after signing with IMG Models, returning to Ireland over Christmas.

She ended her relationship with Ryan back in January, with Ryan confirming their breakup over the summer, and went back to the States, where she has been living since.

Speaking to Georgie Crawford on The Good Glow podcast, she explained that the past year has been “really hard” for her but she’s using this time to figure herself out.

“My life as it is now is just chaos in the best way, but it can also be very overwhelming,” she said.

“I’ve been back and forth a good bit since then but everything has changed. The person I am now compared to the person I was when I went to New York is completely different. I’m still getting my head around that and learning a lot about myself, figuring out who I want to be as opposed to who I am.

“New York has this incredible energy that either accepts you or rejects you. I’m not entirely sure if I’ve been accepted or rejected, but I just keep going. I’m trying to let the universe guide me for the first time.

“It does often to feel like there’s more negative than positive or I’m being pushed back constantly. There’s been a lot of stuff happen this year that’s made me reanalyse my life. Maybe it’s a gift, but at the time it didn’t feel like it. It’s been a really hard year for me.”

Thalia said that she has had a few “battle scars” from the past twelve months, including her big breakup.

“The difficulties that did happen were in both my career and personal life.

“I ended up breaking up with my long-term boyfriend. I went back to America after that happened and I just was like, ‘You’re on your own but you made that decision, so you have to follow through’,” she shared.

“I knew that I’d be okay. It’s never easy leaving family, friends, boyfriends, homes. Like my home now is a storage unit. I really have removed all of my safety nets.

“I’ve always had one leg in Ireland and one leg wherever I went. I’ve always had a boyfriend or responsibilities or family here that kept part of me back here. And then my physical self was in another country.

“I didn’t realise until now that New York will not give you what you need until you give her all of you, and I had to do that.

“I had to give it my all or I would resent it my whole life. I’d resent myself, the people that I felt held me back. So, I had to do the thing that was the hardest, which was to let go of those people and then, if it doesn’t work out, it’s on me.

“It was such a challenge but it changed my perspective and I think I needed that.”

Thalia recently left IMG and has signed with a new agency. She plans to return to New York over the next few weeks after spending some time in Ireland.

“I’m learning who I am because I’ve changed, my surroundings have changed so much, and my life has changed so much. I’m still not at the end of that journey,” the 28-year-old said.

“It’s a very scary thing, but it’s an amazing thing.”