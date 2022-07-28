Model Lynn Kelly ‘says yes’ to ‘showstopping’ wedding dress

The Dublin model is gearing up to marry her long-term boyfriend Robert Barr and just ticked off a massive task on her wedding to-do list.

Lynn shared a photo of her wedding dress with her Instagram followers but kept it hidden inside a garment cover.

Former Miss Universe Ireland Lynn Kelly picked up her “showstopping” wedding dress this week.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to tease that she was heading to collect her gown and revealed that she “said yes to the dress” at Love Ellie Bridal Boutique.

The exclusive boutique is located in Virginia, Co Cavan, and stocks some of the finest wedding dresses on the market.

Speaking to her 61,000 Instagram followers from inside the store, Lynn said: “Hello, I'm at the gorgeous Love Ellie Bridal today. I am picking up my wedding dress. I'm so, so excited. The girls are so lovely up here.”

The bride-to-be looked the part as she collected her gown, opting for a white satin shirt dress with a gold belt paired with knee-high white leather boots.

She accessorised with double hoop gold earrings, a pendant necklace with the letters spelling 'love', and of course made sure to show off her sparkling engagement ring.

Lynn later shared a photo of herself posing with her dress, which was concealed in a dust bag, inside the boutique.

“I said Yes to the Dress @loveelliebridal,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags #destinationwedding and #italianwedding.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the model.

SOSU by SJ founder, Suzanne Jackson, wrote: “Yay!! So happy for you. You’re going to be sensational xx”

Bonnie Ryan shared some heart eye emojis and said that Lynn’s milestone was “so exciting”

And Glenda Gilson added: “Exciting stuff Lynn”

While businesswoman Pamela Laird wrote: “you’re going to be the most gorgeous bride”

Love Ellie Bridal reshared the photo and said: “We are all so excited for you Lynn, you chose a showstopper of a gown!! Congratulations xx”

Lynn and Robert were on a romantic Greek holiday in Santorini celebrating their 15-year anniversary when they got engaged.

The 2008 Miss Universe Ireland said that she was “on cloud nine” after her now-fiancé popped the question.