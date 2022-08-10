Model Kerri-Nicole Blanc gets married in stunning Italian ceremony
Irish model Kerri-Nicole Blanc married her longtime love Keith Malone in Italy on Tuesday.
The couple, who got engaged in September 2020, tied the knot in front of their closest family and friends at a stunning ceremony in Borgo di Tragliata, a stunning countryside farm in Lazio, Rome.
The star-studded guest list included Kerri’s model pals Michele McGrath and Rosalind Lipsett.
Taking to Instagram to share the first official photo from her big day, the new bride wrote: “Forever and always 09-08-2022.”
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
The snap showed her sharing a kiss with Keith as she looked radiant in her bohemian-style wedding dress.
The gorgeous gown, which was the “first dress” Kerri saw when she began shopping for her wedding day, had swirly lace details accented throughout while the long train matched her billowing veil.
A host of Kerri’s famous friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their nuptials.
Read more
Model Holly Carpenter wrote: “Wow” while The Apprentice star Pamela Laird said: “Stunning huge congratulations”
Blogger Louise Cooney added: “So beautiful! Huge congrats Kerri Nicole!”
And Terrie McEvoy said: “Amazing! Huge congrats xx”
The Dubliner got engaged to her longterm boyfriend Keith in September 2020.
Keith popped the question on Donabate Beach, in front of their 10-year-old daughter Kayla.
At the time, the model wrote on Instagram: “The easiest answer I ever gave @keithm16.”
Today's Headlines
'Challenging" | IRFU confirms transgender women will be banned from female contact rugby competitions
Wedding Bells | Model Kerri-Nicole Blanc gets married in stunning Italian ceremony
marooned | Longford pensioner living in fear after vandals destroy his car with golf clubs
major probe | Six injured in two-car crash involving garda vehicle in Co Monaghan
'VERY BRAVE' | Hero Garda saves drowning man’s life by pulling him from Liffey and performing CPR
BAR BLAZE | Video shows fire at derelict Dublin pub where gang boss Eamonn ‘The Don’ Dunne was killed
intoxicated | Woman who punched and spat at police officers during Belfast Twelfth parade is jailed
gun attack | Man (56) arrested as part of west Belfast investigation into Mark Hall gun murder
Effing brilliant | Cork mum who lost 11 stone finishes runner-up in top Las Vegas beauty pageant
Life's a Beach | Vogue Williams soaks up sun in Ibiza with husband Spencer and kids