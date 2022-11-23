Missy Keating lands café job in Sydney after moving to Oz for acting career

The 21-year-old, whose dad is none other than Boyzone star Ronan Keating, left Ireland and packed her bags for Sydney earlier this month in pursuit of acting opportunities.

Missy Keating has bagged herself a job as a barista after moving to Australia to “start a new chapter” abroad.

The 21-year-old, whose dad is none other than Boyzone star Ronan Keating, left Ireland and packed her bags for Sydney earlier this month in pursuit of acting opportunities.

And Missy has been spotted working at a café in Coogee Beach, which sits along Sydney’s coastal walkway from Bondi Beach.

She gave her 54.1k Instagram followers a behind the scenes glimpse into her new barista job in her latest photo dump on the social media app, looking fresh-faced as she pouted and held up a peace sign in front of the coffee machine behind the counter.

The influencer wore a black tank top and jeans on her shift as she threw her hair up in a bun and accessorised with some delicate gold hoop earrings and a necklace with the initial ‘M’.

Also included in Missy’s latest selection of photos, which she captioned “Let's catch up...”, were snaps of the stunning Sydney sunset, nights out with pals, and scrumptious-looking treats by the beach.

But the most exciting picture to feature in the post was Missy’s revelation that she’s ditched her auburn locks for a shoulder-length blonde do with face-framing curtain bangs.

The Dubliner posed for a photo in the salon with tinfoil covering her scalp as she waited for her hair to be bleached to perfection before sharing a snap of the final product.

She admitted she was inspired to switch up her look after watching House of the Dragon, paying homage to the Targaryen family’s platinum blonde tresses.

Friends and followers were eager to compliment Missy’s dramatic new hair, with Paralympian and fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Ellen Keane leaving a string of heart eye emojis in the comments section.

Stepmum Storm wrote: “Oh my goooooood!!!! This is off the chart!!! Probably my favourite colour EVERRRRRRRRR. You look UNREAL,” adding a host of heart emojs.

Artist Terry Bradley said: “Wow you sooo suit that xx fantastic”.

And one follower added: “Your hair looks lovely. Looks like you are having the best time in Oz!!”