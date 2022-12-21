Missy Keating jets to Bali for some winter sun

The eldest daughter of Boyzone’s Ronan Keating has been jet-setting around the world in recent months, having just moved to Australia to pursue her acting career.

Missy Keating is enjoying a holiday in Bali this Christmas week as Irish people wrap up for the cold snap.

The eldest daughter of Boyzone’s Ronan Keating has been jet-setting around the world in recent months, having just moved to Australia to pursue her acting career.

The blonde Dubliner (21) has now snapped a selfie in a straw hat and holding a cocktail in Bali, Indonesia.

"In a relationship with my passport,” she said, shooting down recent rumours that she may have found love Down Under.

Missy seems to have pushed back against the claims, despite OK! Magazine reporting she had been spending time with a mystery man in Sydney.

"Love the caption,” a pal commented. “I laugh.”

Missy replied: “Miss you sis. Wishing you were here.”

The model moved to Australia last month after an emotional farewell from family.

"Goodbyes are never easy but so excited for a new chapter,” she captioned snaps of her final visit to Dublin.

Her mum Yvonne replied: “Such a painful goodbye but I’m so excited for you too! Here’s to opportunity, adventure and growth in Australia.”

Ronan Keating admitted that his “heart hurts so much” after he dropped Missy to the Dublin Airport ahead of her move to Australia.

Sharing a photo of her cuddling her youngest siblings, Cooper and Coco, Ronan wrote: “Off she goes. Australia watch out @missyykeating is on her way.

"Heart hurts so much. We are all going to miss her like crazy. I’m so excited for ya Moo moo. Massive thank you to all the team @virginatlantic for taking such great care.”

The 21-year-old appeared on a last series of Dancing with the Stars.

Joining his big sister on TV screens this year was Jack Keating, who appeared in the Love Island villa for a brief stint in Casa Amor.