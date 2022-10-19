Missy Keating hotly tipped to enter I’m A Celeb jungle

Bookies have lashed the odds of the model entering the jungle from 20/1 to 5/1.

Eagle-eyed followers feel they have caught Missy Keating (21) in a white lie, believing her recent move to Australia is for reasons other than she’s letting on.

The daughter of Boyzone star Ronan Keating recently announced she was heading Down Under to pursue her acting career over the next few months.

Followers have raised eyebrows at Missy’s plans, thinking it’s all a rouse to cover-up her casting in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

"Missy Keating has emerged as one of the frontrunners for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! following a surge in betting this week,” Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said.

"While Missy may have stated that she plans to head Down Under to pursue an acting career, some eagle eyed fans think the timing is a little suspicious with I’m A Celebrity set to kick off in a matter of weeks.”

Yesterday, the influencer shared photos of “an emotional last trip to Dublin” before she jets off to Australia.

"2 weeks until I head to the land of Aus,” she said. “Goodbyes are never easy but so excited for a new chapter. Love you all.”

Her mum Yvonne Connolly shared a post congratulating her daughter on the move on Sunday:

"Before Missy moves on to the next chapter in her life we got to spend the most beautiful weekend with her, friends and family to say our goodbyes before she goes back to London to get ready for her big move to Australia!!”

The TV presenter and chef was overjoyed for her daughter as she shared a slideshow of photos of Missy.

“You wanted this for so long Missy,” she said.

"What an adventure. We will miss you so much but I’m also SO excited for you. You are a formidable, fabulous, fierce woman and will no doubt make the most of the opportunities that come your way.”

The influencer appeared on the last season of Dancing with the Stars, losing out to singer Erica Cody in a dance off that sent Missy home.