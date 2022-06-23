Missy Keating addresses Love Island bombshell rumours

The 21-year-old daughter of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly was hotly tipped to appear as a contestant this year

Missy Keating has responded to rumours that she will be entering the Love Island villa this summer.

The 21-year-old daughter of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly was hotly tipped to appear as a contestant on the hit ITV dating show after getting a taste for reality TV when she appeared on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year.

And when she didn’t appear in the original line-up of Islanders entering the iconic Majorcan villa, fans speculated that she may appear as a bombshell later in the season or turn heads at Casa Amor.

The influencer said that she was a “big fan” of the reality show – admitting she’s “addicted” to the drama - and has finally addressed the whispers about her jetting off to Spain for a summer of love.

“I’ve heard the odd rumour,” she told sundayworld.com.

Shrugging, she said: “You’ll have to just tune in and see!” before clarifying: “No, you won’t [see me]. I’m only teasing!”

The news will be a blow to some hopeful punters as Missy was a front-runner to enter the villa this year with odds of 6/1, according to UK betting giant Ladbrokes.

Fellow Boyzone star Keith Duffy’s son Jay is also tipped to appear on the show with odds of 7/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “With summer fast approaching, speculation is mounting over who might be entering the 2022 Love Island villa.

“So far, Missy Keating is the favourite, but only time will tell if Missy, and indeed any other Irish celebs will be headed for a summer of sunshine and romance!”

Last month, Missy’s dad Ronan hinted that his daughter may be set for Love Island during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

He said: “I haven't heard anything but you never know, these kids are busy. All my kids, they're all busy doing different things, I haven't heard anything myself at the moment.”

Host Kate Garraway then asked: “How would you feel? Because I am sure you love Love Island but I wonder if it’s different if you are a dad with a daughter on it.”

But the father-of-five wasn’t sure if he’d be cheering his eldest daughter on if she took part in the show.

The singer replied: “Pass. Yeah, I don’t know how I feel about that one. I wouldn’t be able to watch.”