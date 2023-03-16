Miriam O’Callaghan tipped as next Late Late Show host with outside bets on Bertie Ahern

Punters have wasted no time in placing their bets on the big names most likely to take over the iconic chat show.

RTÉ star Miriam O’Callaghan is the bookies’ favourite to become the next host of the Late Late Show, though outside bets are also on Vogue Williams and ex Taoisigh Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny.

Ryan Tubridy revealed this morning that Friday 26 May would be his final night as presenter of the iconic talk show, while RTÉ bosses admitted they have not yet decided on Ryan’s replacement.

A number of the national broadcaster’s own stars are expected to be in the running, including Miriam O’Callaghan.

Veteran TV and radio presenter Miriam is at even money to nab the job, while Brendan O’Connor sits at 5-2 odds.

He is followed by fellow RTÉ hosts Claire Byrne and Tommy Tiernan at 6-1, while Dancing with the Stars “golden girl” Jennifer Zamparelli sits at 8-1 odds, Boyle Sports has revealed.

On her own radio show this morning, Claire Byrne already attempted to rule herself out of the running for Tubridy’s replacement, telling him on air: “Let’s not go there.”

A spokesperson for Boyle Sports said today: “Tubridy has taken us all by surprise by hanging up his Late Late hat and no doubt all of telly’s favourites will be jockeying for position for the top job!

"Miriam remains our favourite at Even money but it’s RTE golden girl Jen Zamparelli that is getting all the attention so far. She can’t seem to put a foot wrong in RTE so she could be fox-trotting her way into Tubridy’s chair!”

Other RTÉ names believed to be in the mix are Ray D’Darcy at 12-1, as well as Sarah McInerney and Daithí O’Sé at 16-1.

Cork native Graham Norton sits at 20-1 odds, alongside another Irishman famous in the UK: Dara O’Briain.

Listeners and viewers of RTÉ TV and radio will also already be familiar with Angela Scanlon, Nicky Byrne, Craig Doyle, Doireann Garrihy and Kathryn Thomas.

Matt Cooper, Bryan Dobson and Pat Spillane put them at 100-1 odds alongside ex This Morning host Eamon Holmes, Lucy Kennedy and Shay Byrne.

Liveline host Joe Duffy sits at 125-1 odds, while Today FM host Ray Foley knocks around at 150-1.

Some outside bets have sat ex Taoiseach Bertie Ahern at 200-1 odds to sit in the iconic armchair, while fellow former politician Enda Kenny is an unlikely choice at 500-1.

Podcaster pals Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally are both on the list, with punters putting both at 200-1 odds alongside Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh, Dave Fanning, Ian Dempsey, Anne Doyle and Marty Whelan.

Vincent Browne, George Hook and the Two Johnnies are on 500-1 odds.

Sitting beside them at the bottom of the table is Pat Kenny, with few betters expecting the former host to take back his seat on The Late Late Show.

RTÉ have not yet decided on who will replace Tubridy, though show bosses have confirmed an announcement will be made later in the summer.

In a shock statement announcing his exit this morning, he said: "It has been a privilege to host the national institution that is the Late Late Show for the last fourteen years.

"I want to thank the tremendous teams of producers, researchers, crew and executives who have done the hard work to keep the show on the road over the years. Many have become dear friends.

“Also, to the viewers, I am so grateful for the loyalty you have shown to the Late Late Show, week in, week out."

Speaking to fellow RTÉ star Claire Byrne this morning, he revealed his final stint on the programme will be just days before his 50th birthday.

Listeners texted in to ask the presenter if he would consider staying on to host The Toy Show, and his answer was “absolutely no.”

When pressed on the ‘why’ of his departure from the Late Late Show, he added: "I could give you 50 reasons about why I’m leaving the Late Late Show.”

Instead of going into detail, he simply admitted: “You know when you know and I know in my heart it’s time.”