Miriam O’Callaghan lights a candle for her 8 kids every day

RTÉ star Miriam O’Callaghan has admitted she lights a candle in her local church for her 8 children every day.

The presenter opened up to VIP Magazine about how she is dealing with her son’s move to Australia.

"Every day for the past two years I try to light a candle in the church on the corner for my kids,” she said.

"My dreams for them are that they stay healthy and happy and that they meet nice people because your life partner is the most important decision in your life - if you choose to have one."

Miriam also confessed a memoir about her life may come in the future, though mention of her personal life would be minimal.

"It would have to be more focused on the public side of my life because in terms of my personal and family life it will be limited.

"And I will preface any publishers meeting with this, 'If you are looking for a memoir where I am going to dish the dirt, you are wasting your time with me!” she told VIP.

"I don't believe in saying anything bad about anyone - ever."

The mother of eight has been candid about life as a mum in the past, last year revealing the fear she felt after one of her four sons was left in critical condition after a sports injury.

"I am unflappable about everything except the health of my children,” she told RTE.

“One of my boys was very sick a couple of years back, he got an injury on the sports field, and he ended up being critically ill. I wasn’t great then.

“I really do think that old maxim is true: your health is your wealth,” she continued.

“I never understand why people sweat the small things. I am probably unflappable because I realise that most things in life don’t matter that much. All that really matters is your health, your happiness, and that you are kind to people. That’s about it."

Sharing her life motto she said: “You know the way people long-finger things? When I get something to do, I do it immediately.

"People ask what the secret is of having a so-called successful life, a busy career and a lot of children. I say, ‘do things immediately. Don’t procrastinate, just do it.’”

“Then I don’t have to worry about waking in the middle of the night going ‘Ah! I forgot about that’.”