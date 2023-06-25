Minister Simon Harris says RTÉ payments scandal has been ‘extraordinarily damaging’

“It is really important that all of the facts are put on the table and that the Oireachtas committee receives the full cooperation of RTÉ”

Revelations about Ryan Tubridy's salary at RTÉ have led to an erosion of public trust in the national broadcaster. Photo: Steve Humphreys

RTE board chairwoman Siun Ni Raghallaigh speaks to the media outside the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in Dublin, following her meeting with Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism and Culture

Not all the facts have yet emerged about the RTÉ payments controversy, a Government minister said today, and there are “many outstanding questions to which answers are required.”

The Cabinet will discuss the RTÉ crisis at its meeting on Tuesday “and it is really important that all the facts are put on the table,” Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said today.

“There are very serious issues here to be explored, very serious corporate governance issues, and real questions that need to be answered,” Mr Harris said at a commemoration of former Taoiseach John A. Costello at Deansgrange Cemetery.

“It is really important that all of the facts are put on the table and that the Oireachtas committee receives the full cooperation of RTÉ, and that people at a very senior level attend and assist them with their work,” he said.

Minister Catherine Martin says RTÉ is nearly in an existential crisis

“Of course the Government is to further consider this matter on Tuesday, where my colleague, the Minister for Media Catherine Martin, will update us.

“It will be an opportunity to discuss in further detail, the external review that has been ordered and its requirements.

“I think the first thing we need to do is establish the facts, and they haven’t yet been established. There are many outstanding questions to which answers are required.”

He added: “I think even in today's newspapers more is being learned in terms of questions that do need to be answered.

“I do believe in due process, however. I believe there’s an opportunity now for RTÉ to come before the committee [on Wednesday] and for key individuals who were involved in this to also come before it to answer questions — and for RTÉ to be forthcoming with that information.

“Catherine Martin had made it clear that any decisions on future taxpayer funding for RTÉ “are now on hold pending the outcome.

“The most important thing now is for trust to be rebuilt.

“It has been an extraordinarily damaging incident in relation to public trust,” Mr Harris said.

“Public service broadcasting matters. It matters a lot, and trust in broadcasting in general matters.

“I would also like to say that none of this in any way impugns the integrity and the work of those journalists in RTÉ who go into work today and continue to work hard to do to produce news content.

“'I’m thinking of all those people today who had nothing to do with this, and the environment in which they're having to currently work.”

Meanwhile, senior executives from RTÉ will be quizzed on whether they previously “misled” members of the Oireachtas when discussing their finances, says Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy.

It was revealed this week that RTÉ paid former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy €345,000 more than had been publicly stated between 2017 and 2022.

Ms Murphy, the deputy chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, said the committee will need to learn if they were provided with incorrect information from the public broadcaster during previous meetings.

Speaking on The Week in Politics, Ms Murphy said: “They obviously attended previously and one of the things that was reiterated on a number of occasions was the 15pc [pay] cut, which we know wasn’t the case in relation to Ryan Tubridy.

"Did they know about that when they met us? Did they mislead us? Is this the tip of the iceberg?

She added that she does not think the situation is a “one-off” and is “expecting that there will be more” revelations to come.

Ms Murphy warned that RTÉ cannot “drip feed” information to the public on the issue, saying: “This crisis cannot be used to blame the wrong people or punish the wrong people.”

She added that the “culture” at RTÉ must be addressed if the broadcaster’s reputation is to be recovered.

"I think that issue of culture is something that I would want to address at that meeting of the Public Accounts Committee.”

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said it is “clear” that certain information has been withheld from the public.

"The breach of trust in this instance is so grave that there will have to be a very clear outline of people being held responsible for what has happened,” he said.

“There should be no commercial sensitivities because at the end of the day, the taxpayers are on the hook for this in this instance – licence payers.

"This is what I’m frustrated about this morning because we’ve already talked about different media reports,” Mr Carthy added.

“We need to get information directly from RTÉ. If RTÉ have information that is in the public interest they need to be putting that out front and centre, not through selective leaks to various newspapers or otherwise.

"And they absolutely must come before the Oireachtas... and outline precisely what happened in this instance,” he added.

Meanwhile, Junior Minister Jack Chambers told The Week in Politics that “full disclosure of any other repeated arrangement with anyone else within the organisation” must be made public.

Independent TD Joan Collins added that the public trust in RTÉ could now be damaged. She asked: “When did the pay scales break with these top presenters and the general RTÉ pay scales?”

She called for a thorough independent review, adding there is a “clash” between public service broadcasting obligations and commercial sensitivities.

Andrea Martin, a media lawyer, told the Brendan O’Connor Show this morning that the star power of the presenter may have been a motivating factor in what happened.

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes and former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy

"Nobody wants to be the one who loses Ryan Tubridy. Nobody wants that on their record,” she said.

Ms Martin said this idea – of not wanting to lose a star – perhaps went “right up to Dee Forbes.”

"She has said in her statement that at all times she did what she thought was right for RTÉ. Nobody seems to have stood back and [asked]: Is it? Is it best for RTÉ to be operating in this way?

"Commercial imperatives have led to poor judgement in the past. And I think this is another occasion where what was seen as commercial imperatives has led to poor judgement,” she added. “And it's absolutely heart breaking.”

She compared the situation to “family being torn apart by an internal row and have total disappointment in each other,” adding: “It’s a heart-breaking thing for RTÉ and it’s a heart-breaking thing for the public.”

Ms Martin added that there is “no explanation” that would make what happened “acceptable.”

Host Brendan O’Connor said Ryan Tubridy, his agent Noel Kelly and suspended RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes had all been contacted to come on the programme.