Michael Parkinson couldn’t talk about pal George Best ‘without wanting to cry’

Chat show king, Michael Parkinson, was great pals with both George Best and Gay Byrne, previously revealing how much he adored the Irish men and spending time in Dublin.

The broadcasting legend, who sadly died yesterday, gave an interview to BBC Radio 5 where he revealed he felt emotional whenever he thought about Belfast soccer hero, George.

"George was my pal, and the greatest player I ever saw by a mile. I can't talk about George without wanting to cry”, he said.

"We had a meeting last night with several friends of ours and George was part of our party and we were just reminiscing about the times we had with him.

"I met George when he was 16 when he first came to Manchester and I knew him until the day he died.

"And I can't be even-minded about George. I mean, he was the greatest soccer player I ever saw. He was also a very good friend.

"A good friend, a loyal friend, and I loved him. Simple as that.”

Parky even learned some psychological tricks off the sensational Man Utd winger.

"Bestie told me once that when Matt Busby used to call him in to give him a bollocking, he used to count the birds on the wallpaper behind Busby. So I went to the psychiatrist once, stared over his left shoulder, counted patterns on the wallpaper and nodded."

In November 2005, when Best passed away, Parkinson wrote an informal obituary in the UK press.

"I last saw him a couple of months ago when I persuaded him to attend a reunion of the players who were at Old Trafford with him.

"He sat all evening without a drink and reminisced. He said to me later it was one of the most enjoyable occasions he could remember. I said, 'That's because you were sober.' He said. "Whatever, I was certainly very happy.'

"And I thought, not for the first time, maybe, just maybe, we'd got him back. A week later, he was drinking again and the final spiral of his life had begun,” Michael said.

On Ireland AM four years years ago, Michael spoke about the final days of Best’s life.

“I felt guilty, we had become estranged. It was difficult. I wrote him a farewell from a friend.

“He had changed. I knew he would become a great, great player. You wanted to see him mature and blossom into his 30s.

“He trusted me, it was trust from a friend. George didn’t care about fame, he only cared about playing football.”

Michael appeared on the Late Late Show in the 1980s. On that occasion, he mentioned enjoying the food in Dublin city centre, particularly in one venue just off Grafton Street.

“I’ve been wandering around and having a nice lunch at Bailey’s,” he said.

The Bailey being the contemporary bar and café on Duke Street, a former favourite haunt of Phil Lynott also.

Michael said that Gay Byrne was "the best guy I ever worked with,” and the pair had a long standing friendship.

Parky revealed he used to be Gaybo's producer when the Dubliner was working for Granada Television in England.

And while he heaped praise on the man he said was "the best guy I ever worked with", he joked that Byrne could be a bit shy when it came to buying booze.

"The only think I had against Gay is that he didn't buy too many drinks.

"One day we actually turned him upside down and shook him - and nothing came out of his pockets,” Michael joked.

The English broadcaster hailed the Sandymount-based presenter, saying his attention to detail made him the best in the business.

"He was a total professional," he said, adding that people like Gay "teach you a lot".

“Do you still pray before your shows?” Michael also laughed with Gay on the The Late Late Show.

RTE presenter Miriam O’Callaghan paid tribute to Michael today on social media:

“Sometimes in my job you can be lucky and get to interview one of the greatest interviewers of all time. I loved spending time with Michael Parkinson and got to chat to him on a good few occasions. I loved being in his company. He was a beautiful man in every way. Codladh sámh, Michael,” Miriam wrote.

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, said in a statement: “Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed.

“He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener.

“Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed.”