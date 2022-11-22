Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance to perform at DWTS judge Julian Benson’s charity ball

Julian Benson was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was two years old and was given a life expectancy of just 13 years.

Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance is set to make an appearance at a ball for Dancing with the Stars judge Julian Benson’s Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Julian was diagnosed with the condition when he was two years old and was given a life expectancy of just 13 years.

He kept his diagnosis secret for 40 years and led a career as a dancer, choreographer and talent agent before revealing it on The Late Late Show.

He has since founded the charity to support people with CF and their families, hosting an annual corporate gala with special guests.

Individual tickets to the “star-studded” event cost €200, while tables of 10 are ticketed at €2000.

A corporate table of 10 – with exclusives like gift bags – cost €4500.

An exclusive performance of Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance arrive at the ball in Ballsbridge this winter that returns after a two-year hiatus.

The iconic dance show is celebrating it’s 25 year anniversary and will round-off the European tour with a stop at the fundraising gala.

Lord of the Dance

“As everyone knows I am all about bringing the pizazz and sparkle to proceedings so I am beyond thrilled to announce that Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance troupe will be performing at this year’s Winter Wonderland Gala Ball!" said DWTS judge Julian.

“This truly is a not-to-be-missed performance, and I am so grateful to Michael, Niamh, all the cast and crew of Lord of the Dance for their support on what is set to be a very special and important night for the Julian Benson CF Foundation, so thank you from the bottom of my heart - no one can do cha-cha-boom quite like you do!”

The star revealed his diagnosis on The Late Late Show in 2018, after four decades of keeping it hidden.

"I didn't even realise, until later years, that there was anything really wrong with me.

"I was like any other child...I went to school like everybody else. Julian gets up, he takes his medication, he goes to school he does everything else and I was encouraged to do everything I really wanted to do.

“At the end of the day, I have CF, it doesn’t have me. It doesn’t define who I am,” he told host Ryan Tubridy.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition that affects the lungs and digestive system.

Ireland has one of the highest incidence rates of CF in the world, according to CF Ireland.

Approximately 1 in 19 people are believed to be “carrying” one copy of the gene that causes the condition.

Julian Benson’s Winter Wonderland Gala Ball is set to take place on Saturday 10th December in the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road, Ballsbridge.