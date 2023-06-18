Michael Flatley to executive produce drama series about his life

Titled Dancelord, the production promises to showcase Flatley’s “epic” life that has reached “a plane beyond mere rock stardom”.

Michael Flatley is set to executive produce a new drama series about his life.

The six-part biopic will document the Irish-American dancer’s path from digging drainage ditches in Chicago to the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest interval act that launched his career as the star of Riverdance aged 35.

Flatley entered the Guinness Book of World Records by tapping his feet 28 times per second but suffered a recurring broken bone in his foot and major damage to his vertebral column, knees, tendons, muscles and ribs during his career.

Mico Rutare, who wrote the script for the pilot episode, compared the 64-year-old's trials and tribulations across two decades of performing in shows like Lord of the Dance to that of Sylvester Stallone’s fictional boxer Rocky.

“It’s an inevitable comparison – the underdog pushing yourself beyond what you’re supposed to push yourself, risking your wellbeing physically for the sake of your craft, your art. It’s the courage to put your body on the line and to be willing to endure the pain of that.”

Los Angeles based Rutare said Dancelord will feel more like a sports epic than a showbusiness tragedy of pain and self-destruction.

“You see the flawless performance onstage but you don’t see all the physical therapy, the bleeding feet, the aches and pains that never go away, the loneliness of the road,” he told The Guardian.

The drama will also portray Flatley’s infamous contract dispute with Riverdance producers, which led to his departure in 1995.

“His star burns too brightly, and the fall is fast,” promotional material for the series reads.

However, the Chicago native made a spectacular comeback with Lord of the Dance in 1996, which he created, choreographed, and produced.

But writers are keen to avoid giving anyone a “villain” edit in the story.

“It’s not the kind of story that has villains per se. We worked hard – Michael more than anybody – in seeing the other parties’ point of view,” Rutare revealed.

“Even if in a certain draft I might have shaded someone toward a villain status, he’ll say: ‘Now hang on a second, they had their reasons for doing what they were doing.’”

UK company StoryFirst Entertainment and American Meme, which is run by Rutare, will collaborate on the project alongside producer Ben Rosenblatt, who worked on The Alienist and Snowpiercer.

While the starring role as Flatley has yet to be cast, Rosenblatt said the crew are “really excited” to tell the dancer’s story and “understand what makes him tick”.