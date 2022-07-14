Michael Flatley thrilled to release spy-thriller film Blackbird in Irish cinemas

Watch: The official trailer has been launched for the eagerly thriller which will be released in Irish cinemas on September 2

Michael Flatley has said he is “thrilled” to release his debut feature film Blackbird in cinemas across Ireland.

The Lord of the Dance star will portray the role of Victor Blackley, an ex-MI6 operative who is pulled back into the world he left when an agent connected to his past turns up to his place of business in Barbados.

The official trailer and poster have been launched for the eagerly awaited spy-thriller which will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, September 2.

Flatley said many scenes were filmed in Ireland as well as in the UK and Barbados.

“The pandemic has brought about many unprecedented production delays, but we’re finally there. As well as filming on location in Barbados and the UK, we filmed many scenes in Ireland, so premiering here was always the first choice. There’s nothing more breath-taking than the Irish landscape,” he said.

“I was surrounded on set by great talent in Eric Roberts, Ian Beattie, Patrick Bergin, Nicole Evans and Mary Louise Kelly.

“Sinéad O’Connor who recorded the most beautiful track for the outro, is truly one of Ireland’s treasures.”

Flatley said it is a very personal project for him and something his mother always encouraged him to pursue.

“Thanks to all the cast and crew for their commitment to the project, and to all of our partners bringing the film to cinema audiences,” he said.

“We’ve all put a lot into this project, and for me it’s very personal. This was a new endeavour for me professionally and something I’ve always wanted to do.

“My mother, when she was alive, always encouraged me to pursue this dream. Sadly, she will never get to see it, but I know she is watching over me. I’ve had great support from the industry, especially in Ireland, and winning Best Actor at the Monaco Film Festival was very rewarding.”

The film had its world premiere at the Monaco Film Festival where Flatley picked up the Best Actor award for his role.

The thriller also stars a number of well-known faces including Eric Roberts, Patrick Bergin, Nicole Evans and Ian Beattie.

Special charity premiere screenings of the film will be announced closer to the release date.

Blackbird was produced by Glen Kirby and Jed Tune for Dancelord Pictures and West One Entertainment and co-produced by Five Knight Films and Parachute Film Studios.