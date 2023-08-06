Michael Flatley says he ‘will not be defeated’ after ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

"When God rings the bell, I’ll know it’s time to go. But until that time, I’m going to keep punching.”

Michael Flatley (65) has said he “will not be defeated” following his cancer diagnosis.

It was announced earlier this year that the Lord of the Dance star had undergone surgery for “an aggressive form of cancer.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, he described the news as “a punch of the solar plexus.”

"It’s a long hard road. I’m not going to lie. But I’ve already made up my mind: I’m on the other side of that wall. I will not be defeated.

"One of the ways I do that is I thank God every day for what I already have in my life. When God rings the bell, I’ll know it’s time to go. But until that time, I’m going to keep punching.”

He admitted his “body is probably in ribbons, in bits right now” after his years of performing but says he “wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Next year marks 30 years since the debut of Riverdance at the Eurovision in 1994.

“It felt like I was in the right place at the right time, maybe for the first time in my life,” he told the Irish Examiner.

"Right before I went on stage they tried to stop me using my arms. They said they were getting calls from people at RTÉ saying I was going to ruin the Irish dance tradition.

"I would not change. I had a little debate right before I went on stage. I said, I’ve had enough of this and I went flying on the stage. And I’m glad I did it to this day, I’m glad that I stood by my guns and did the right thing.

"And of course, you saw the results."

Speaking to the Irish Independent last year, Flatley said “there was something in the air that night” when Riverdance took to the stage.

“I couldn’t wait to get onstage. I felt like a loaded gun.”

He said his mother was crying when he came off stage, adding: “She didn’t need to say a word. She wasn’t a person who talked a lot. It was a very emotional moment for both of us.

"My life changed on that night,” Flatley said. “I’d worked for 35 years to get to that night – dreaming up that style of dance. That was my chance to show the world what I had been doing. Even when I was working on building sites in Chicago, in my head I was onstage in Radio City Hall.”