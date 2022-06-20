Michael Fassbender spends ‘great night’ with family in Mayo restaurant

The Killarney native visited Sol Rio Restaurant in Westport over the weekend to celebrate his dad Josef’s birthday with his mum Adele and other family members in tow.

Staff at a Mayo restaurant were in for a “great night” on Saturday as Hollywood star Michael Fassbender popped in for a bite to eat.

The Killarney man visited Sol Rio Restaurant in Westport over the weekend to celebrate his dad Josef’s birthday with his mum Adele and other family members in tow.

Notably absent was Michael’s celebrity wife Alicia Vikander, with whom he recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy.

The 45-year-old posed for some photos with some of the staff at Sol Rio and the restaurant shared the images on social media.

In the post, Sol Rio’s management thanked the actor for stopping by and wrote: “Great night had with Michael Fassbender and his beautiful #family celebrating his Dad (sic) special birthday” before adding the hashtags: #westport #specialtimes #goodpeople #thankyou #memories.

It comes after Michael was in a major car crash during qualifying for the 24 hours Le Mans race earlier this month.

Porsche tweeted that he received a red flag for the crash but reassured that he was uninjured.

"Hollywood star @Fassbender_Way lost the rear of his No.94 Porsche 911RSR under breaking and hit the barrier.

"Driver is okay, car damaged on the front.”

During the race, the actor’s car spun into a wall, forcing officials to wave a red flag.

Eurosport commentators said he went “straight head-on into the barrier”.

They added: “That’s a nasty one. That’s not just a missing bit of bodywork, that could be a car that needs a new shell.”