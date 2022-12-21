Michael Fassbender and Paddy Casey star in Christmas fundraising video for Kerry school

The famous faces appear in the video made by staff at the school in Killarney

Michael Fassbender and Paddy Casey have made a surprise appearance in a Christmas fundraising video for St Oliver’s National School in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Hollywood star Fassbender, who hails from Killarney, appeared in the short video alongside the Crumlin singer-songwriter.

The video shows staff from the school as they prepare to cover the 1984 classic ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas Time?’ in a bid to raise funds for Concern.

The 8 minute comedy sketch titled ‘The Bono Bit’ shows Casey and Fassbender in an intense rivalry to land the coveted Bono solo.

A second video published by the school shows the full performance of the song featuring all of the teachers at the school.

Speaking about how the school bagged both celebrities to appear in the video, teacher Noel O'Sullivan said: "The video was an idea of a colleague of mine Oisín O' Connor, a young man who is very talented with a camera.”

“We took a week at it and it coincided with Paddy Casey visiting the school the day after performing at a concert in St Brendan's College with well-known accordion player Liam O'Connor, who is Oisin's father.”

“A few days later, Michael Fassbender was visiting various schools as he is very generous with his time locally.

“We nabbed him for a few minutes during his visit and he really got into the spirit of what we were doing. We chose to support Concern's Horn of Africa fund because it is a very apt cause, considering the song we were singing."